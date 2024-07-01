Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has launched on the Switch and has proven to be another success for Nintendo, storming to the top of the charts to claim the throne. There were undoubtedly some concerns regarding the game's price, but these don't seem to have affected its performance in the UK - at least in the short term.

Elden Ring also continues to make its mark in the top 10, with the standard game coming in at number 4 and the 'Shadow of the Erdtree' Edition claiming number 6. Meanwhile, Sega's newly-released Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble seemingly failed to make much of an impact for its own debut. The Switch exclusive enters the charts at number 16.

Otherwise, it's pretty much business as usual. Familiar faces round out the top 10, while only minor shifts affect other major Nintendo titles in the top 40. Sadly, however, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has now fallen out of the charts altogether.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 1 2 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 38%, PS4 27%, Switch 25%, Xbox 11% 3 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, PS5 31%, PS4 19%, Xbox 5% 15 4 Elden Ring 4 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2 6 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition 6 7 Minecraft 5 8 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 7 9 Grand Theft Auto V 8 10 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 17 11 Sonic Superstars Switch 66%, PS5 24%, Xbox 6%, PS4 4% 9 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 11 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 20 14 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 85%, Switch 8%, Xbox 6% 37 15 Dark Souls Trilogy NEW 16 Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble 20 17 The Sims 4: For Rent 18 18 EA Sports UFC 5 8 19 Dragon's Dogma II 16 20 Nintendo Switch Sports 14 21 Princess Peach: Showtime! 24 22 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered 21 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 24 Topspin 2K25

- 25 Football Manager 2024 27 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 27 WWE 2K24

26 28 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 33 29 Luigi's Mansion 3

19 30 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

12 31 F1 24

29 32 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 33 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 57%, PS4 41%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0% - 34

Pokémon Scarlet

34 35

Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition

31 36

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 48%, Switch 29%, PS4 17%, Xbox 6% 22 37

It Takes Two Switch 52%, PS4 48% 35 38

Unicorn Overlord Switch 68%, PS5 30%, Xbox 2% 30 39

Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1% 38 40

Mario Party Superstars



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

