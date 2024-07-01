Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has launched on the Switch and has proven to be another success for Nintendo, storming to the top of the charts to claim the throne. There were undoubtedly some concerns regarding the game's price, but these don't seem to have affected its performance in the UK - at least in the short term.
Elden Ring also continues to make its mark in the top 10, with the standard game coming in at number 4 and the 'Shadow of the Erdtree' Edition claiming number 6. Meanwhile, Sega's newly-released Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble seemingly failed to make much of an impact for its own debut. The Switch exclusive enters the charts at number 16.
Otherwise, it's pretty much business as usual. Familiar faces round out the top 10, while only minor shifts affect other major Nintendo titles in the top 40. Sadly, however, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has now fallen out of the charts altogether.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
1
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 38%, PS4 27%, Switch 25%, Xbox 11%
|
3
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 42%, PS5 31%, PS4 19%, Xbox 5%
|
15
|4
|
Elden Ring
|
4
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
2
|
6
|
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|
6
|
7
|
Minecraft
|
5
|8
|
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
7
|9
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
8
|10
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
17
|11
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 66%, PS5 24%, Xbox 6%, PS4 4%
|
9
|12
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
11
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
20
|14
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 85%, Switch 8%, Xbox 6%
|
37
|15
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
NEW
|16
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
|
20
|17
|
The Sims 4: For Rent
|
18
|18
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
8
|19
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
16
|20
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
14
|21
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
24
|22
|
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
21
|23
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|24
|Topspin 2K25
|
-
|25
|
Football Manager 2024
|
27
|26
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|27
|
WWE 2K24
|
26
|28
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
33
|29
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|
19
|30
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
12
|31
|F1 24
|
29
|32
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
-
|33
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 57%, PS4 41%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%
|
-
|34
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
34
|35
|Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition
|
31
|36
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 48%, Switch 29%, PS4 17%, Xbox 6%
|
22
|37
|
It Takes Two
|Switch 52%, PS4 48%
|
35
|38
|
Unicorn Overlord
|Switch 68%, PS5 30%, Xbox 2%
|
30
|39
|Wreckfest
|PS5 99%, Switch 1%
|
38
|40
|Mario Party Superstars
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 22
A £50/$60USD port of a previously £20/$20USD game, with no new content (and arguably fewer features), topping the charts.
What a state the industry is in.
Love to see it and again, the starting price doesn't matter that much when in several regions, including the UK, you can even get it discounted day one physically (and also digitally thanks to the voucher program, "early bird" sales on the eShop when it comes to other games etc. even though that's besides the point since these charts are for physical games)!
Would it have been better if it had a lower starting price? Sure, but I'll never get the insistence on that when it's the factor which matters the least when it comes to games because they constantly get discounted and even day one as mentioned above.
I mean, pricing discussions aside, it’s a great game with tons of content and is incredibly fun!
Anyway, also happy to see TTYD and Wonder in the top 10 (besides 8 Deluxe, but that's unsurprising), Superstars right behind the top 10 and selling more on Switch, all the other Switch games like New Horizons not that much lower absolutely including Banana Rumble at 16 - could've been better, but could've been worse so personally I'll take it and looking forward to eventually getting it myself!
Be interested to know what the combined position would be for Elden Ring if the two editions were added together.
Hogwarts Legacy being third with the Switch version selling the most and nlife still won't talk about it 🕵🏾♂️
It will be forgotten soon enough. Its riding the coat tales of LM3. LM2 is by far the weakest of the 3 games.
@LadyCharlie $60 in the UK? How does that work? Switch games are generally available below RRP in most places.
It's £38 in Argos.
@Arkay still hilarious, ridiculous and infuriating
@WiltonRoots I did say $60 USD
@Arkay Their decision to 'cancel' that has bugged me alot about this website, poor decision.
@LadyCharlie and this is the UK charts where $60 means nothing....different market, different pricing structure.
@Arkay is that true, have @NintendoLife abstained from making any articles about Hogwarts Legacy ?? if so that is so so sad . . .
the whole issue over JK Rowling was a hate campaign pure and simple. anyone taking part was simply jumping on a bandwagon out of fear of receiving the same hate as her. such a sad situation. i honestly thought this was widely known now, meaning the hate campaign movement is quashed FAIAP
i really hope @NintendoLife look into the situation further so they may see this for themselves. and hopefully reconsider what is now considered by many to be a very questionable position to maintain
I can only assume watching England in the Euros has actually hurt sales for EA Sports FC. Unusual for it not to be top during a summer tournament.
@LadyCharlie
Kinda figured the SMB: Banana Rumble was gonna struggle especially considering Luigi's Mansion DM HD being releases the same week... SEGA probably should've waited a little longer. Maybe that's just me...not much of sales analyst or anything...
I'd reccomend anyone with a 2DS/3DS to just get that version instead, can get it for £11 on ebay as this switch version isn't worth the price they are asking for.
@DanijoEX-the-Pierrot Sega's not renowned for their timing, they tried to release Sonic on the same day as Mario Wonder...
@WiltonRoots not completely different, no. Nintendo do have pricing tiers. Nintendo's US standard price tier is $59.99. UK standard price tier is £49.99.
lower price tier: US $49.99. UK £39.99
higher price tier: US $69.99. UK £59.99
US only started having a higher price tier with Tears Of The Kingdom, everywhere else has had a higher price tier since the Switch launch (March 2017) for Breath Of The Wild, and again for Super Smash Bros Ultimate (US has always had these games at their standard price tier 🧐)
i believe there is another game which is in the higher price tier but it's only available in Japan (it may be a Dragon Quest game ?)
there is an even lower price tier for Metroid Prime Remastered: US $39.99, UK £34.99.
i'm not sure if Nintendo have any other games at this price point
@WiltonRoots Which went as well as we all expected. I even chose Wonder over SuperStars only because I wouldn't have enough time to pay off SuperStars if I had pre-ordered it. So Mario Wonder was the one I bought in the end.
Anyways, I was off-topic. SEGA really need to revise their timing strategy or something, cause if they keep up with this habit. It's gonna bite them in the buttocks soon enough.
@UltimateOtaku91 Look, I get it. I do.
But if I, or any other individual want to spend their money in this free market for a good or service they deem worthwhile for the expense involved, then that's on them. They won't chastise you for how you choose to spend your money. So why try and tell others how to spend theirs?
@Haruki_NLI I just giving my opinion and what I would recommend, I'm not forcing people to do anything it's still their choice. I'm just saying if you have a 3DS then maybe that's a better choice for your money.
