GameMill Entertainment has announced The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, a 16-bit pixel art beat-em-up starring several playable characters from the classic movie franchise. It's launching for the Nintendo Switch on 20th September 2024.

Now, we know what you're thinking... GameMill, ew, right? The publisher has garnered a bit of a foul reputation over the years, putting out frankly dreadful games like The Walking Dead: Destinies and Skull Island: Rise of Kong. But y'know what..? This one doesn't look too bad. Looks pretty decent, actually.

We'll reserve judgement until we actually play the thing, but going off the trailer alone, it looks fast, frenetic, and kind of beautiful. It remind's us of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge; hardly the most original idea for a game, granted, but as long as it's fun, that's all that really matters.

Now let's check out the key features:

- Relive the adventures of The Karate Kid while facing the challenges put forth by Cobra Kai and other foes. The game follows the narrative of the original trilogy, allowing you to experience the highs and lows of The Karate Kid journey. - Master the art of karate with an intuitive and responsive combat system. Execute powerful combos, perform signature moves like the crane kick, and defend against the enemy dojo’s relentless attacks. Each level presents new challenges and enemies inspired by the films’ memorable characters. - Face off against classic villains such as Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, Terry Silver, and other formidable opponents across 12 intense levels. Each boss battle is a test of skill and strategy, challenging players to remember the lessons of Mr. Miyagi. - Brawl your way through 12 levels inspired by The Karate Kid original trilogy such as Topanga Beach, West Valley High, Cobra Kai Dojo, the All Valley Tournament, and more!