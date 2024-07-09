It has been a little over a year since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom landed on Switch and for many of us, the adventure is over. Sure, we might drop into Hyrule to mop up a couple more quest, do some more exploring or get lost in the wonder of it all, but, generally speaking, we're done.

The same cannot be said for speedrunner and content creator SmallAnt. After announcing that he had reached the hallowed 100% completion rate within the first two weeks of the game's launch, you might think that the streamer would also be finished with Link's latest adventure. You would be wrong.

In a recent stream, SmallAnt set out on a mission to collect every unique rock in the game. Yes, you read that correctly. Not content with the Korok Seeds, named locations, Side Quests, Shrines and other categories required for 100% completion, SmallAnt collected rocks (thanks, GamesRadar).

If it sounds like a bit of a joke, that's because it kinda is — the streamer was inspired to start the collectathon by a commenter who claimed he had beaten the game too fast. But this isn't to say that SmallAnt didn't put the grind in.

As you'll see in the following video, SmallAnt's collection had to include every unique rock (including Talus Hearts, fallen Sky Island pieces and boulders) and they had to come from all over Hyrule. Thanks to the magic of despawning environment items when Link is too far away from them, SmallAnt had to carry the entire collection with him at all times (be that Fused to weapons or on a giant "Bouldermobile") to ensure his work wasn't for nothing.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

And fear not, the rock collection was cross-referenced against a spreadsheet of every object in the game, so we know that no stone was left unturned... literally.

We won't go into the specifics of how SmallAnt went about completing this challenge — though his video is titled 'I collected every rock in Tears of the Kingdom', so you should have some idea about how successful he was — but prepare to learn more about Hyrule's geological structure than you ever thought you would.