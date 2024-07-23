Photos of the official Lego Fortnite sets have leaked online, showcasing four unique builds based on the ludicrously popular online game.

Supposedly due for release on 1st October 2024, photos have been uploaded to social media (thanks, Eurogamer) and showcase the iconic Battle Bus ($99/€120, about £76), the Supply Llama ($39/€39, about £30), the Durr Burger ($15/€15, about £12) and the Halloween-themed Peely Bone ($99/€99, about £76) designed for adults.

So if you're a fan of Fortnite and have a fondness for Lego sets, you might want to keep an eye out for when these things launch later this year.

In the meantime, Nintendo fans have the official Legend of Zelda 2-in-1 Deku Tree set to look forward to on 1st September 2024. Boasting 2,500 pieces, the upcoming set has a rather eye-watering price of £259.99 / $299.99.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Are you interested in the upcoming Lego Fortnite sets? What other games do you think deserve the Lego treatment? Let us know.