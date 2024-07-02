Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Outright Games has today announced Transformers: Galactic Trials, an all-new adventure for the robots in disguise that combines on-track arcade racing and third-person robot combat. What's more, it's coming our way on 11th October.

It feels like a slightly weird combination, but these are the Transformers, driving and shooting is kind of their thing.

Developed by 3DClouds, Galactic Trials will see you picking from a handful of Autobots and Decepticons and hitting the track to recover Prime Relics stolen by Nemesis Prime (we're sure those words will make sense to those well-versed in their Cybertron lore).

During your race, you'll have to flip out of vehicle mode and enter some bot-on-bot combat to reach the finish line. Performing well in these encounters and grabbing the Relic at the end will let you level up your fighter/racer, unlocking new skills and skins along the way.

This Galactic Trials story mode is a single-player experience, but you'll also be able to team up with a pal and enter a quick race in Arcade Mode.

Here's the official rundown and some screenshots from Outright Games:

After the evil NEMESIS PRIME steals the Prime Relics, the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS must set out on a rip-roaring adventure to recover these artefacts and control the incredible powers they bestow. Fans can play as iconic AUTOBOTS or DECEPTICONS, including Bumblebee, Megatron, Elita-1 and Optimus Prime and race across battle-race circuits to collect relics and beat opponents. The gameplay incorporates both traditional arcade racing in vehicle form and dynamic combat in bot-form, as players must defeat enemies and make it to the finish line

While the above announcement trailer hasn't exactly blown us away, the racing/combat mash-up could make for a fun time — depending on how strong those two gameplay styles are in isolation.

What do you make of Transformers: Galactic Trials? Do you think you'll take it for a spin in October? Let us know in the comments.