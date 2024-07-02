Outright Games has today announced Transformers: Galactic Trials, an all-new adventure for the robots in disguise that combines on-track arcade racing and third-person robot combat. What's more, it's coming our way on 11th October.
It feels like a slightly weird combination, but these are the Transformers, driving and shooting is kind of their thing.
Developed by 3DClouds, Galactic Trials will see you picking from a handful of Autobots and Decepticons and hitting the track to recover Prime Relics stolen by Nemesis Prime (we're sure those words will make sense to those well-versed in their Cybertron lore).
During your race, you'll have to flip out of vehicle mode and enter some bot-on-bot combat to reach the finish line. Performing well in these encounters and grabbing the Relic at the end will let you level up your fighter/racer, unlocking new skills and skins along the way.
This Galactic Trials story mode is a single-player experience, but you'll also be able to team up with a pal and enter a quick race in Arcade Mode.
Here's the official rundown and some screenshots from Outright Games:
After the evil NEMESIS PRIME steals the Prime Relics, the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS must set out on a rip-roaring adventure to recover these artefacts and control the incredible powers they bestow. Fans can play as iconic AUTOBOTS or DECEPTICONS, including Bumblebee, Megatron, Elita-1 and Optimus Prime and race across battle-race circuits to collect relics and beat opponents. The gameplay incorporates both traditional arcade racing in vehicle form and dynamic combat in bot-form, as players must defeat enemies and make it to the finish line
While the above announcement trailer hasn't exactly blown us away, the racing/combat mash-up could make for a fun time — depending on how strong those two gameplay styles are in isolation.
What do you make of Transformers: Galactic Trials? Do you think you'll take it for a spin in October? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 11
Eh, the last good TF games I played were the "War for Cybertron" series. Save for the third entry which tried to tie into the Micheal Bay film based games and was terrible.
And lastly Transformers Devastation.
BRING THE DEVASTATION TO SWITCH !
Mankind has managed three great Transformers games, and this is not o e of them.
Outright makes good games for kids and that's it. There's not enough there to satisfy seasoned gamers. I'd really love to see some of the old games ported to Switch but it won't happen due to licensing and other reasons.
I like that the narrator tried his best to imitate the original voice from the cartoon.
Too bad the friction looks smoother than a piece of glass, otherwise this could have been halfway decent for a fan.
Oh, another Transformers games by Outright Games ? 🙂
Will get the PS5 version.
Cool idea, the racing looks like fun but the shooting combat looks rather dull
Cool... Now if only it wasn't so dark and gloomy looking.
I wish we never had to see these evergreen designs again. They're so bland. There are so many great designs of the G1 characters alone they could use but it always has to be these ones.
@TheDragonDAFan How else are they suppose to market to kids born four decades ago?
This just reminds me how we need Switch ports of High Moon’s, War for Cybertron(not the 3ds one) and Fall of Cybertron.
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...