Nintendo has today shared a surprise Splatoon 3 announcement today, revealing new brand amiibo are on the way.

These new amiibo include the idol groups Squid Sisters (Callie and Marie) as well as Off the Hook (Marina and Pearl), and will launch on 5th September 2024 in Japan. There's no word on the local release date just yet, but we'll update this post when we get an official announcement.

Here's a look at these upcoming amiibo, courtesy of Nintendo's Japanese social media account:

These amiibo have been announced as part of the 'Grand Festival' announcement, which will kick off on 13th September 2024 and asks players to team up with the past, present or future. You can get a teaser of what to expect in the video above.