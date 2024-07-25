We loved 2019's Blasphemous, a brutally bleak action platformer with more than a little Metroid and Dark Souls inspiration. We loved its 2023 sequel even more so, calling it "an absolute banger" in our 9/10 review. So, you can only imagine our excitement at the discovery that more Blasphemous news is on its way and it's coming very soon.

That is according to the game's creative director and writer Enrique Cabeza, who today posted an image on Twitter of the Penitent One's Mea Culpa sword accompanied by the words "Announcement Coming..."

The image was then shared by the official @BlasphemousGame account, expanding on the message a little to confirm that this announcement is coming "soon". How cryptic!

But what could this announcement be? Our money is on DLC. The first game picked up a couple of free expansions in 2020 ('Stir of Dawn' and 'Wounds of Eventide') so it makes sense that its successor would get the same treatment — and we certainly wouldn't complain about heading into Cvstodia again.

Alternatively, it could be something completely different. We'll just have to wait and see what the announcement holds when it drops "soon".