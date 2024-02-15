Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being revealed at the end of last year, SelectaPlay has today announced that the stunning Collector's Edition physical of Blasphemous 2 will be slashing our way on 29th May.

Pre-orders for this beefy bundle are now available through select retailers (including Amazon) for £86.99. Yes, this does seem like a pretty hefty price tag, but there are a lot of goodies included in this one.

Aside from a physical copy of the game (obvs), the limited Collector's Edition will also bag you a steelbook case, instruction manual, art cards, a metal Marca del Martitio coin, a bunch of soundtrack CDs, a printed game guide, an art book and a certificate of authenticity to prove it's all the real deal. Oh yeah, and that all comes bundled up in a rather swanky collector's box. Neat.





¿Preparados penitentes?



¡El 29 de mayo se lanzará la edición coleccionista limitada de Blasphemous 2!



Para mas información: pic.twitter.com/qvj0igVfFc 📢📢Anuncio fecha🥳🥳¿Preparados penitentes?¡El 29 de mayo se lanzará la edición coleccionista limitada de Blasphemous 2!Para mas información: https://t.co/gXSB4nKBY7 February 15, 2024

We had a fantastic time with Blasphemous 2 when The Penitent One returned to the Switch last year. Granting it a 9/10 in our review, we found this "absolute banger" to be even better than its predecessor — and that's saying something.

If you have been holding off on Blasphemous 2 and want to play the gruesome metroidvania in style, this Collector's Edition could be a sign to jump in.