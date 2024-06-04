The latest UK charts are in and after starting strong last week, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has slipped from the top spot.
Nintendo's latest remake drops into second this time as Hogwarts Legacy once again claims the crown. F1 24 has also zoomed onto the podium, reaching third place in its debut week.
Elsewhere, it's business as usual. EA Sports FC 24, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder claim their normal sport in the top ten and it's nice to see Ubisoft's awesome metroidvania, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, hanging onto 20th with the lion's share of sales coming from Switch.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 30%, PS4 30%, PS5 22%, Xbox One 14%
|
1
|2
|
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
NEW
|3
|
F1 24
|
3
|4
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 34%, Switch 33%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 12%
|
32
|
5
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
5
|
6
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|
7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
8
|8
|
Minecraft
|
16
|9
|
Elden Ring
|
17
|10
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
36
|11
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
31
|12
|
Minecraft Legends
|PS5 82%, Switch 11%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 3%
|
7
|13
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 70%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 2%, Switch 0%
|
19
|14
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 88%, Switch 7%, Xbox Series 5%
|
-
|15
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
23
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
25
|17
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
22
|18
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
35
|19
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%
|
15
|20
|
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 44%, PS5 41%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 7%
|
14
|21
|
Sonic Superstars
|Switch 66%, PS5 20%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 6%
|
39
|22
|
WWE 2K24
|
24
|23
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
-
|24
|Rise of the Ronin
|
-
|25
|
Gran Turismo 7
|
26
|26
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
29
|27
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
18
|28
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
9
|29
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 52%, PS5 33%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 4%
|
13
|30
|
Unicorn Overlord
|Switch 69%, PS5 27%, Xbox Series 3%
|
-
|31
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|
-
|32
|Dragon's Dogma II
|
34
|33
|
Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 59%, PS4 39%, Xbox One 2%
|
21
|34
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|35
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|36
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
-
|37
|
Alone in the Dark
|
-
|38
|
The Crew Motorfest
|
-
|39
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|40
|Red Dead Redemption
|Switch 53%, PS4 47%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 13
Witchcraft, I say! This is the work of dark magic!
Hoggs definitely has some long legs.
Well whatever, it's still selling extremely well AND it's in the top 3 still. Glad to hear it's selling well; here's hoping it will outsell the final entry in the False Trilogy (Origami King).
Surprised that the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is doing well, I’ve heard it wasn’t a great port
Hogwarts Legacy still sells like crazy and yet Warner Bros Games decides to invest more into live service games even though Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League failed hard
It's almost as if those companies want to fail
Meanwhile the top 5 is ALL nintendo in France !
@Mattock1987 Played on Switch and Steam Deck and the difference is quite vast. If Switch is the only option then players should go for it, its a functional but ugly game - however if other options are available I highly recommend it played there
Phew, glad it's simply in second instead of first because of Hogwarts Legacy which unsurprisingly still sells well in the UK (and love to see that it does so in good part also on Switch)!
@mariomaster96 Couldn't agree more with you, it's exactly what I've been saying whenever such companies come up!
I'm having a great time with TTYD. They made the right choice in prioritising graphics quality over performance, because the art looks beautiful. Love the humour as well.
Is it digital sales as well or only physical
Unusual to see a single-player-only game do this well for this long. It seems to have fallen into a sweet spot where it's a well-made, well-reviewed game that people feel they can play regardless of their demographic.
@ferryb001 I'd understood physical-only.
TTYD is still doing great! I know Harry Potter is more popular in UK than most other places, but I don’t even think this game was that good to begin with.
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...