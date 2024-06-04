The latest UK charts are in and after starting strong last week, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has slipped from the top spot.

Nintendo's latest remake drops into second this time as Hogwarts Legacy once again claims the crown. F1 24 has also zoomed onto the podium, reaching third place in its debut week.

Elsewhere, it's business as usual. EA Sports FC 24, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder claim their normal sport in the top ten and it's nice to see Ubisoft's awesome metroidvania, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, hanging onto 20th with the lion's share of sales coming from Switch.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 30%, PS4 30%, PS5 22%, Xbox One 14% 1 2 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door NEW 3 F1 24 3 4 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 34%, Switch 33%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 12% 32 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 5 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

8 8 Minecraft 16 9 Elden Ring 17 10 Grand Theft Auto V 36 11 Assassin's Creed Mirage 31 12 Minecraft Legends PS5 82%, Switch 11%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 3% 7 13 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 70%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 2%, Switch 0% 19 14 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 88%, Switch 7%, Xbox Series 5% - 15 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

23 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 25 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 22 18 Princess Peach: Showtime! 35 19 Wreckfest PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% 15 20 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 44%, PS5 41%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 7% 14 21 Sonic Superstars Switch 66%, PS5 20%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 6% 39 22 WWE 2K24 24 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

- 24 Rise of the Ronin - 25 Gran Turismo 7 26 26 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 29 27 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

18 28 Red Dead Redemption 2 9 29 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 52%, PS5 33%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 4% 13 30 Unicorn Overlord Switch 69%, PS5 27%, Xbox Series 3% - 31 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

- 32 Dragon's Dogma II 34 33 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 59%, PS4 39%, Xbox One 2% 21 34

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 35

Mario Party Superstars

- 36

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

- 37

Alone in the Dark

- 38

The Crew Motorfest

- 39

Super Mario Odyssey

- 40

Red Dead Redemption

Switch 53%, PS4 47%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.