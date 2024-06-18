Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

A few weeks ago, Digital Eclipse made a surprise announcement - revealing an "all-new" Power Rangers adventure would be releasing at some point in "late 2024". Unfortunately, at the time of this reveal, console platforms for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind were not confirmed.

It seems we have a slight update on this via the Digital Eclipse website (thanks for the tip, 'MartineXIII' on X). When you click the "buy now" button, the game is apparently available to purchase on multiple console platforms, including the Nintendo Switch eShop - with the link directing fans to Nintendo's digital store website.

Apart from the Steam page, the links for the other versions of this upcoming release don't actually follow through to game pages just yet, but it does appear to at least confirm this retro-style action multiplayer game mixed with beat 'em up action and much more is on its way to Nintendo's hybrid platform.

If you didn't catch our original post, here's some back story about this upcoming release:

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.

"Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?"

If we hear any updates about this title in the immediate future, we'll be sure to let you know. As previously noted, Digital Eclipse is the same team behind Switch games and collections like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King.