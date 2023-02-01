If you're on the lookout for bright and bubbly games about exploring a colourful world and making friends in a small town, then boy is this year a good one for you. But today we're talking about Mika and the Witch's Mountain, a fantasy adventure game about a delivery witch who carts packages around on her broom.

If this gives you Kiki's Delivery Service vibes, then ding ding ding, you nailed it — there's more than a little bit of Ghibli magic built into the DNA of Mika and the Witch's Mountain. But with Wind Waker-like art and a cast of diverse characters to befriend over the course of this coming-of-age journey, there's evidently more than enough of its own special sauce that hundreds of people have already backed the game on Kickstarter less than 24 hours after its launch.

In fact, Mika and the Witch's Mountain has already hit its 40,000 Euro funding goal in just 2 hours, hopefully ensuring that the game will hit its July-September 2023 release date goal.

It'll be a simultaneous release across all platforms, including Switch, with a 4-hour solo campaign (but no multiplayer).

Keep your peepers peeled for more info on Mika and the Witch's Mountain as we get it!