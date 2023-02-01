If you're on the lookout for bright and bubbly games about exploring a colourful world and making friends in a small town, then boy is this year a good one for you. But today we're talking about Mika and the Witch's Mountain, a fantasy adventure game about a delivery witch who carts packages around on her broom.
If this gives you Kiki's Delivery Service vibes, then ding ding ding, you nailed it — there's more than a little bit of Ghibli magic built into the DNA of Mika and the Witch's Mountain. But with Wind Waker-like art and a cast of diverse characters to befriend over the course of this coming-of-age journey, there's evidently more than enough of its own special sauce that hundreds of people have already backed the game on Kickstarter less than 24 hours after its launch.
In fact, Mika and the Witch's Mountain has already hit its 40,000 Euro funding goal in just 2 hours, hopefully ensuring that the game will hit its July-September 2023 release date goal.
It'll be a simultaneous release across all platforms, including Switch, with a 4-hour solo campaign (but no multiplayer).
Keep your peepers peeled for more info on Mika and the Witch's Mountain as we get it!
Man, I freaking love that movie so much!
So it's Death Stranding but on a broom instead?
That’s more Wind Waker than Spirit Tracks was!
Hmm, I'm not sure about this one. The kickstarter trailer looks good, and gives me some A Hat in Time vibes, but it's from the same studio as Summer in Mara. That one also had a great kickstarter trailer, but five minutes with the demo was enough to drop it from my wishlist. Whoever runs the art side of things over there seems to be 10x better with 2D animation than they are with 3D modeling.
And here we go...These projects start off looking strong then just tend to fizzle towards the end.
Will wait for the reviews to come in.
I've seen too much Kickstarter fails to get any hopes up. And I'm not going to back it.
I'll just buy the game if it has good reviews and releases at all.
Man, that Ghibli-esque title gets thrown around a lot, doesn’t it? Honestly don’t think I’ve ever played a genuinely Ghibli-esque game outside Ni No Kuni. Perhaps Zelda at times.
If this is made by the same people as Summer In Mara, take anything you see with this with a two ton grain of salt too, mind you.
Looking at that trailer a little closer, and I am kinda doubting we're going to get that kind of FPS performance on Switch. We've seen too many open world games like this to know the Switch just can't do consistent 30fps in these kinds of games. It looks cute and all. I'm also ok with it being a 4hr solo game given it's obvious target demographic. I'm sure they plan on DLC to extend it. Given both of those I also assume this should have lower price, like $10-15 USD tops.
@somnambulance To be fair to everything that's not Ni no Kuni, it's hard to be as Ghibli-esque as a series that Studio Ghibli actually worked on. I think Hoa and Baldo both get pretty close, though apparently the latter was kind of a mess, gameplay-wise.
