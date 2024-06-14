Japanese developer M2, known for its work on Castlevania Advance Collection, Legend of Mana, and the superb Dodonpachi DaiOuJou Blissful Death Re:Incarnation, has stated that it wants to bring more of its games to the Nintendo Switch.

Speaking to Touch Arcade, M2's CEO and founder Naoki Horii confirmed that the studio is "always looking for that opportunity" to release more games on the Switch. He also later clarified, however, that "there are so many things I want to do compared to what I can actually do", which likely means that Switch owners may have to make do without a few titles, despite M2's best efforts.

I’ve bought every single M2 ShotTriggers release on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch through the Japanese or North American digital releases. Not all games are on all current platforms. Are there any plans to bring Battle Garegga, Ketsui, and Dangun Feveron to Switch? Naoki Horii: Yes, if we have the opportunity. Let me rephrase that. We’re always looking for that opportunity.

Although M2 does a lot of work on existing franchises, its work on shmups has been incredibly well received over the years. The aforementioned Dodonpachi DaiOuJou Blissful Death Re:Incarnation gained a rare 10/10 from us, in which we described it as "the ultimate tribute to Ikeda's masterwork".

Of course, the game is still only available in Japan, so your best bet as picking it up is to either import a physical copy or create a Japanese Nintendo account and redeem an eShop card. Sigh... The things we do, eh?