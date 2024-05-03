Grounded recently made its debut on the Nintendo Switch and although the team at Obsidian has technically rolled out the final major update, it's not done just yet.

The developer has now rolled out a new patch, bumping the game up to Version 1.4.1. This latest patch comes with some major fixes, changes, optimisations, and most notably some Switch-specific updates. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official game site:

Grounded - Patch 1.4.1

BUG FIXES / CHANGES

NINTENDO SWITCH

The water fog when looking outside of the Pond Lab dome no longer pops in and out.

Improved performance in the various labs that are displaying a camera feed to a door you unlock.

Reduced the amount of art popping that happens in interiors.

Playgrounds properly load on the Switch.

Host and Client mics are properly detected if they don't have their mics connected into the Switch when joining a game and later connect one.

MAJOR FIXES:

Players no longer respawn with a dark screen for 3 seconds after dying to a boss and respawning in Single player.

Creatures involved in base attacks or Waft Emitter attacks no longer freeze up for clients when arriving.

Boss shout attacks and Wasp Drone shouts in New Game+ no longer trigger infusion AOE attacks on anything their shout hits.

Milk Molar upgrades for clients properly carry over when activating New Game+.

Bases no longer load in with some structures incorrectly noting that they are supporting the entire base.

Fixed the Microsoft Account login screen incorrectly showing the wrong environment error (fixed in prior hot fix build).

CHANGES:

Increased damage reduction amount for the random trinket status effect “+Damage Resist” from 10% to 50%.

You can activate text chat via the gamepad on consoles.

OPTIMIZATIONS:

Improved performance across the game in general.

Improved performance when playing in Multiplayer mode.

Reduced memory usage across the game.

Playgrounds with lots of links will run with better performance when in Play mode.

Improved rendering performance inside interior spaces on lower settings.

CRASH FIXES:

Fixed crash that could occur sometimes after looting a dead pet and an autosave triggers.

Fixed crash that could occur when completing a conversation.

Fixed crash that could occur when a client rejoins a game where their last saved data was while they were knocked out.

Fixed crash that could occur when a client loads into a yard with bases built.

Fixed crashes that could occur randomly during playthroughs.

OTHER BUG FIXES: