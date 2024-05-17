Publisher Spike Chunsoft has announced that it is bringing the popular anime and manga series 'The Quintessential Quintuplets' to Switch on 23rd May in the form of two brand-new visual novels.

The Quintessential Quintuplets - Memories of a Quintessential Summer and The Quintessential Quintuplets - Five Memories Spent With You will be available both individually (for £28.99 / £34.99) and as part of a Double Pack (£49.99 / $59.99) when they arrive on the Switch eShop next week.

Developed and localised by MAGES, both visual novels will see you taking on the role of Futaro and embarking on an adventure with the quintuplets. You'll be able to interact with characters from the series and strengthen your relationships with whichever heroines you please.

The quintuplets are fully voiced by Japanese voice actors Kana Hanazawa, Ayana Taketatsu, Miku Itou, Ayane Sakura and Inori Minase, and both games will feature original illustrations of the characters in all-new outfits and scenarios.

It sounds like this one will mainly appeal to fans of the anime/manga series (or other series like it), though Five Memories Spent With You does promise a "totally new" game scenario, so we imagine that this could be a way into the source material if you have had your eye on it for a while.

You can find out a little more about each game and get a look at some screenshots below.

The Quintessential Quintuplets - Memories of a Quintessential Summer

It's summer vacation! Futaro (VA: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) and his younger sister Raiha (VA: Natsumi Takamori) have been invited to the quintuplets' private island. But a sudden storm turns what was supposed to be a three-day, two-night vacation into two weeks of survival! What fate awaits in this edge-of-your-seat island adventure with the quintuplets? The game is also packed with newly drawn illustrations created specifically for the game!

Enjoy visuals of the heroines in their swimsuits, wedding dresses, and the various expressions they show during their days on the island. The Quintessential Quintuplets - Five Memories Spent With You

Ichika Nakano, Nino Nakano, Miku Nakano, Yotsuba Nakano, and Itsuki Nakano are going on a graduation trip to Okinawa with protagonist Futaro Uesugi (VA: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) and his younger sister Raiha (VA: Natsumi Takamori). In preparation for a long-distance relationship after graduation, Futaro wants to restate his feelings to the girl he confessed to. His goal is to kiss her during a graduation trip. What will become of their love? The game scenario is totally new, allowing players to confess their feelings to any of the quintuplets.

The game also features the color setting of Okinawa, along with original illustrations and other features that express the allure of a graduation trip!

You can find both The Quintessential Quintuplets - Memories of a Quintessential Summer and Five Memories Spent With You on your regional Switch eShop now. The games will not be released until 23rd May, but all those who purchase either title (or the double pack) before 30th May will be treated to a sweet 10% discount.

For a different flavour of anime game, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is being treated to a side-scrolling RPG this August. Something for everyone, eh?