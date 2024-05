Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

The original Monster Hunter Stories game is returning on the Switch next month and if you weren't already interested, this new gameplay footage might be worth a look.

Capcom has showcased the opening gameplay and cinematic (which has some "dark" moments, as noted by the team). Although it's not Switch footage, it's perhaps the most footage we've seen of this remastered version so far.

Gameplay starts at around the 1:10:00 mark, and you can learn more about this upcoming release in our hands on: