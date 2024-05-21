The latest UK Charts are in, and... look, we'll be honest, it's not a particularly exciting week.

The usual suspects, such as EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, Minecraft, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe all make the top ten as usual, with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate sneaking in to take the second and fourth spots respectively.

Elsewhere, Endless Ocean Luminous has fallen out of the charts altogether (and we kind of saw that coming, not gonna lie), while the PS5's Stellar Blade is slowly tumbling down the ranks after a strong start that developer Shift Up will be most pleased with.

Other than that, it's very much a 'meh' kind of week, with nothing that particularly shocks or surprises us. We are, however, fully expecting Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door to shake things up next week.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 34%, PS5 29%, Xbox 19%, Switch 17% 1 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 3 3 Hogwarts Legacy PS4 36%, Switch 23%, PS5 21%, Xbox 17% - 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 61%, PS4 39%, Xbox 0%, Switch 0% 9 5 The Sims 4: For Rent 5 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 6 7 Minecraft - 8 Football Manager 2024 4 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 11 10 Grand Theft Auto V - 11 EA Sports UFC 5 - 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 72%, PS4 26%, Xbox 1%, Switch 0% 12 13 Princess Peach: Showtime! 8 14 WWE 2K24 17 15 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered 14 16 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 15 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 40 18 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 58%, PS5 29%, PS4 8%, Xbox 6% 19 19 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 29 20 Dark Souls Trilogy - 21 Unicorn Overlord Switch 53%, PS5 43%, Xbox 4% 13 22 Stellar Blade 40 23 Minecraft Legends PS5 62%, Xbox 19%, Switch 13%, PS4 5% 18 24 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 24 25 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 16 26 Nintendo Switch Sports 27 27 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% 32 28 F1 23 - 29 Digimon Survive Switch 98%, PS4 1%, Xbox 1% 23 30 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 31 Sonic Superstars Switch 70%, PS5 17%, Xbox 8%, PS4 5% - 32 Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition 31 33 Madden NFL 24

Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition PS4 90%, Switch 5%, Xbox 5% 20 35

Helldivers II

It Takes Two Switch 87%, PS4 13% 33 37

Elden Ring

Red Dead Redemption

Batman Arkham Collection

Red Dead Redemption 2





[Compiled by GfK]

