Paper Mario
Image: Nintendo

Well, as we'd expected, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has comfortably claimed victory in the UK Charts this week after its launch on 23rd May 2024.

According to Chris Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, the game performed better than last year's Super Mario RPG release on Switch and has pretty much matched the last major Paper Mario game, Origami King.

Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy has climbed a spot to knock EA Sports FC 24 down a peg, while the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Minecraft all take their place within the top ten as usual.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also performing well, particularly on Switch, likely due to various retail discounts to give it a nice boost.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube767k
Watch on YouTube

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

3

 2

Hogwarts Legacy

 PS5 32%, PS4 27%, Switch 25%, Xbox 12%

1

 3

EA Sports FC 24

 PS4 30%, PS5 29%, Switch 22%, Xbox 18%

2

 4

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

9

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4

7

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 61%, PS4 36%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%

7

 8

Minecraft

18

 9

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Switch 77%, PS5 14~%, PS4 7%, Xbox 2%

8

 10

Football Manager 2024

NEW

 11 System Shock

-

 12

Mafia Trilogy

21

 13 Unicorn Overlord Switch 68%, PS5 28%, Xbox 3%

31

 14

Sonic Superstars

 Switch 74%, PS5 17%, Xbox 5%, PS4 4%

-

 15 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 39%, PS5 35%, PS4 15%, Xbox 11%

37

 16 Elden Ring

10

 17

Grand Theft Auto V

40

 18

Red Dead Redemption 2

19

 19

Mortal Kombat 1

 PS5 73%, Switch 14%, Xbox 14%

5

 20

The Sims 4: For Rent

5

 21

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

13

 22

Princess Peach: Showtime!

17

 23

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16

 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

26

 25

Nintendo Switch Sports

25

 26 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

27

 27

EA Sports UFC 5

-

 28 Resident Evil 4

24

 29 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

15

 30

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

 Switch 99%, Xbox 1%

23

 31 Minecraft Legends PS5 66%, Switch 18%, PS4 9%, Xbox 6%

19

 32 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

32

 33

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition

-

 34
 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 80%, PS4 18%, Xbox 2%

27

 35
 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%

-

 36
 Assassin's Creed Mirage

22

 37

Stellar Blade

-

 38

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

14

 39
 WWE 2K24

-

 40
 EA Sports UFC 4

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.