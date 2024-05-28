Well, as we'd expected, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has comfortably claimed victory in the UK Charts this week after its launch on 23rd May 2024.

According to Chris Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, the game performed better than last year's Super Mario RPG release on Switch and has pretty much matched the last major Paper Mario game, Origami King.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is No.1 in the UK boxed charts. It had a bigger launch than the Super Mario RPG remaster, with opening week sales basically identical to Paper Mario: The Origami King. That’s a great result. Bodes well for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) May 27, 2024

Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy has climbed a spot to knock EA Sports FC 24 down a peg, while the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Minecraft all take their place within the top ten as usual.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also performing well, particularly on Switch, likely due to various retail discounts to give it a nice boost.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 3 2 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 32%, PS4 27%, Switch 25%, Xbox 12% 1 3 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 30%, PS5 29%, Switch 22%, Xbox 18% 2 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 9 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 4 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 61%, PS4 36%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0% 7 8 Minecraft 18 9 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 77%, PS5 14~%, PS4 7%, Xbox 2% 8 10 Football Manager 2024 NEW 11 System Shock - 12 Mafia Trilogy 21 13 Unicorn Overlord Switch 68%, PS5 28%, Xbox 3% 31 14 Sonic Superstars Switch 74%, PS5 17%, Xbox 5%, PS4 4% - 15 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 39%, PS5 35%, PS4 15%, Xbox 11% 37 16 Elden Ring 10 17 Grand Theft Auto V 40 18 Red Dead Redemption 2 19 19 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 73%, Switch 14%, Xbox 14% 5 20 The Sims 4: For Rent 5 21 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

13 22 Princess Peach: Showtime! 17 23 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 26 25 Nintendo Switch Sports 25 26 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 27 27 EA Sports UFC 5

- 28 Resident Evil 4 24 29 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

15 30 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 99%, Xbox 1% 23 31 Minecraft Legends PS5 66%, Switch 18%, PS4 9%, Xbox 6% 19 32 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 32 33 Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition

- 34

Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 80%, PS4 18%, Xbox 2% 27 35

Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% - 36

Assassin's Creed Mirage

22 37

Stellar Blade

- 38

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

14 39

WWE 2K24

- 40

EA Sports UFC 4





