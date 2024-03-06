You wait for news of a new Turtles game and then two come along in the space of a week. Yes, after being revealed last year, Outright Games and Paramount Games Studios have now announced that its upcoming Mutant Mayhem-based game will be called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed and it is coming to Switch this year.

Developed by A Heartful of Games, Mutants Unleashed is set to be a 3D brawler/platformer which takes place shortly after the events of 2023's hit animated film. A new band of mutants are descending on New York City and it is up to the heroes in a half shell to stop them — we won't go into details about the movie's plot here, but seriously, you should watch it.

The game will offer a two-player local co-op and each of the four turtles will bring a unique playstyle to the action. Outright Games has specifically flagged Mutants Unleashed's immersive world "both above and below ground," so we can expect the street brawling to extend to the sewers too.

There's no trailer for Mutants Unleashed just yet, but the following images from the publishers give some idea of what we can expect from the visuals (and you can head over to Game Informer for a look at some exclusive pics too):

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is currently set to be released "later this year". The Standard Edition of the game will set you back £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99, while those in North America will also have access to a special Walmart Edition for the same price which includes early access to an in-game costume.

For more Turtles action in the meantime, last week saw the announcement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, which skates onto Switch this April.

Lots to come, but will any of it truly kick some shell?