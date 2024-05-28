Earlier this month, mobile developer Zynga announced that Star Wars: Hunters would finally bring its free-to-play PVP action to Switch on 4th June.
This came after a long period of delays (the game was initially revealed in 2021, let's remember) but it looks like it really is full steam ahead this time as the developer has just released a new gameplay trailer showing some of the multiplayer modes in action.
In the above trailer, we get a look at three different multiplayer game modes — Squad Brawl, Trophy Chase and Power Control — and some of the characters that will be available at launch. The gameplay footage also highlights the character customisation options and briefly shows some battlegrounds from a galaxy far, far away.
The game was soft-launched on mobile in select regions a few years back, so the trailer's content might not be the newest of the new for some of you out there. But hey, at least we know when we'll be seeing it on Switch now.
What do you make of this new gameplay trailer? Will you be taking Star Wars: Hunters for a spin? Let us know in the comments.
The same DEI tropes, the Fortnite vibe, the sassy tone and Marvel humor...
Star Wars got so tiresome.
If my friends want to play it I'd definitely give it at least a try since it's free-to-play, but otherwise I'm not particularly interested.
Regardless, hope it will be good (and that the monetization won't be horrendous) for those interested in playing it!
Not interested in any of that Zynga F2P garbage. I'm a huge Star Wars nerd, but this game is a hard pass.
@Pillowpants
Why is that?
Uhp, free to play game from microtransaction grindy studio, and it's Star Wars. This can go anywhere.
This has been the bottom of the switch upcoming releases for like two years at least haha.
@Scrubelicious Microtransactions, whales, all the usual F2P antics and scummyness. And Zynga in itself is just not a good studio. I dislike mobile gaming. There are some exceptions, but overall most mobile games are all about monetization, which leads to bad game design, because it's never about gameplay, it's about keeping players "hooked" to the product by creating dopamine shots and triggering our brain's reward system.
Ah okay, yes I understand. Unfortunately, this is a common business practice even for non-mobile games!
I thought you were just handing a problem to the developer, which can change with the right funding (Disney) and direction. 🙂
