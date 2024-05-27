Publisher 2K is currently rumoured to have secured the official FIFA license and will be developing the next game, likely titled FIFA 2K25.
This comes via retailer MohPlay Inc. on X (thanks, Eurogamer), who posted an unverified claim that the partnership between 2K and FIFA is "confirmed" with a new game set to launch this year.
What's particularly iffy about this rumour, however, is the seemingly rapid turnaround on the game's development. If a new FIFA game is launching this year as claimed, one can only assume that 2K had assigned a studio (likely Visual Concepts) to begin work on a football game while it was negotiating with FIFA.
To back up MohPlay Inc.'s post, however, Insider Gaming's Mike Straw has also stated that "we could be getting an announcement" soon, citing that nobody was willing to talk on record about the potential new partnership.
If it's all true, it's an exciting notion that 2K could soon provide a legitimate challenge to EA's monopoly in the world of interactive football. Ever since Konami ditched the 'Pro Evolution Soccer' branding from its own franchise, EA has undoubtedly dominated, with EA Sports FC 24 frequently topping the UK charts.