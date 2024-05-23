The last remaining player to play Pokémon X & Y via the Nintendo 3DS online servers has shared a message of thanks after surviving for 28 days, 23 hours, and 30 minutes after the official shutdown.

Known only as 'Amanda', the player's message was relayed online by Joziken (one of the 'Elite Four' of the Nintendo Network) via X (thanks, GamesRadar). She stated "I just wanted to say thank you to all those who were rooting for me over the past month as I held on to remain online, I never thought I'd end up being the final Pokemon player on the Nintendo Network, but it happened anyway."





3DS Fans Forever 🫡 As the last Pokémon Trainer in the Nintendo Network, Amanda has a few words she would like to share with you all. Amanda survived 28 days, 23 hours, and 30 minutes online in Pokémon XY after the online servers shut down.3DS Fans Forever 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NGaMIJ001G May 21, 2024

She goes on to say that it's "an end of an era" before expressing hope that "someday in some form or fashion [the Nintendo Network] returns" (yeah, that's some wishful thinking right there).

Still, almost 29 days is an impressive feat and it just goes to show how passionate Nintendo fans really are. By current estimates, there are now 3 players remaining on the servers: Fishguy6564 on Mario Kart 7, SlitherySheep on Super Mario Maker, and Lcd101 on Splatoon. Just recently, xc_omoroid became the final player to remain online in Xenoblade Chronicles X before being disconnected on 21st May.