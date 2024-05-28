Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Thanks to the release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch, we have been quickly reminded of just how much we love the hand-crafted aesthetic. The paper sprites, the craft backdrops, the theatre battle setting — it's all just wonderful, isn't it?

We're hardly alone in this opinion, of course, but YouTuber and crafting wizard JoPro has taken the admiration a step further, recreating the iconic boss battle against Hooktail the dragon in eye-popping stop-motion. And in case you hadn't guessed it, it looks awesome.

According to JoPro, the project took around 11 months to complete, with each character and background needing to be lovingly recreated in textured cardstock. Seeing Mario and Koops remade in such a fashion is one thing, but the real pièce de résistance here is Hooktail herself whose giant head and three-dimensional feet look just as intimidating as they do on the screen.





I've never put so much time into one thing purely out of passion before. It feels good!



I encourage everyone to never stop being creative! From concept to final release, this project took 11 months to complete. Not gonna lie, I'm pretty nervous for tomorrow, it's bittersweet.I've never put so much time into one thing purely out of passion before. It feels good!I encourage everyone to never stop being creative! pic.twitter.com/46bp2xmr0U May 21, 2024

It's no mean feat (or should that be "mean feet"?) and one that we'd definitely recommend checking out if you have caught the Paper Mario bug over the past few weeks like us.

