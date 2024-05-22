The GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door finally returns this week and we're pleased to say it remains the king of Mario's RPG outings.
In case you missed it, this remake of the game for Switch comes with "revamped" visuals, an updated soundtrack, and gameplay additions like "updated quick-travel pipes and a Partner Ring to swap characters in a jiffy".
In our review on Nintendo Life, we thought it was "excellent" and said it was the definitive way to play the game:
"For 20 years, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has been held as the best Mario RPG of all time, and the Switch remake proves it has earned that title. This is a fantastic RPG adventure, whether you’re a Mario fan or not, with some best-in-class combat, brilliant writing, and a few little creases ironed out to make this the definitive way to play Thousand-Year Door."