Day one, for sure. I've gushed endlessly about how this is my favorite game of all-time, and I can't wait to experience it all over again in stunning new visuals and on a handheld console. I'm admittedly not too keen on some of the dialogue changes--they may have tried to make it closer to the original Japanese text in some regards, which is respectable, but there are at least a handful of examples of what can only really be described as censorship. Jokes that "wouldn't fly today" but are part of the reason the game is so beloved; jokes that make you say, "they put THAT in a Mario game?"

It's like the "panty raid" scene from SpongeBob that was banned on Paramount+. No one watched that episode and felt like it was trying to teach kids to replicate their behavior. What made it funny was how out-of-pocket it was for SpongeBob and Patrick of all people to do something like that. Like when they get "hungover" on Goofy Goober sundaes.

Some of the changes to the script just seem a bit arbitrary and one-sided, too. Like, we have to cut Goombella getting catcalled by male Goombas because that's sexual harassment (even though she stands up for herself by throwing shade right back at them and then helping Mario beat them up), but it's okay to leave the multiple scenes in the game where Mario gets non-consensually kissed by several different women throughout the entire adventure? I just don't get it. Seems like a big double standard to me.

I'm still glad we're getting this game at all, but I am starting to see why they were trying so hard to play it safe with the Mario brand for so many years. When you're constantly making paper jokes about getting crinkled up and folded, you don't run the risk of offending anyone. But the problem is, those jokes aren't funny. You have to be willing to tow the line at least a little bit, because if you play it too safe, you've erased all the humor. And that's exactly what Nintendo did for many years in fear of alienating a portion of their audience with a joke that was too edgy.

This opens up a whole conversation about political correctness and the effect it's having on entertainment. There's been other news about the game that has come out today, which I fear will only cause further controversy and stroke the flames of an ongoing culture war. I miss when things used to not be so serious--when video games and the conversation around them could just be fun.

I'm so happy this remake exists, and I'm sure I'll still love my time with the game. But I do hope the script hasn't been too sanitized and that the integrity hasn't been compromised too heavily in one of the most well-written and humorous games I've ever played. And I hope sales won't be affected because the game finds itself in the unfortunate position of having to take a political stance whether it wants to or not, due to localization differences from 20 years ago. I do not envy the Nintendo Treehouse, knowing that whatever decision they made would upset some people.

In time, I hope we can all learn to laugh at ourselves again and not take life too seriously. The media we consume doesn't have to be a perfect reflection of our moral compass--of COURSE Bowser would call one of his minions fat and say that a silent princess has its perks; he's Bowser, he's a jerk! If you take away Bowser's meanness... he isn't Bowser anymore. If you take away Gaston's sexism, he isn't Gaston, and the plot of the movie would fall apart.

If we model our behavior off the characters in a chubby Italian yahoo game... well, we've already went horribly wrong somewhere, lol. If the jokes in this game warrant being changed, then we should by all means ban the likes of GTA, because how can you say that video games don't cause violence if you think they influence people's mindsets in other ways? Again, it's a double standard.

Regardless, Thursday can't get here fast enough. This game's script was perfect to begin with, and I'm hoping with bated breath that the writing will still live up to the legacy. But no matter what, it's better than nothing, and I'll always have my memories of the original. I don't think anything could stop me from buying this game, and if the writing in the next Paper Mario game is even at least HALF as good as this one, I'll be happy.