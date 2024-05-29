LEGO Zelda
Image: LEGO

After some rumours, LEGO has finally lifted the lid on The Legend of Zelda 'Great Deku Tree 2-In-1' set.

In case you missed the initial announcement, this new set will contain 2,500 pieces, comes with four brand-new Minifigures, can be displayed in two different ways, and is priced at $299.99 / £259.99 (or your regional equivalent).

Now that we've had some time to take it in, we're curious to know how exactly the community feels about the overall look and design of this latest set as well as the price. So vote in our poll and leave a comment.

Great Deku Tree 2-in-1
What are your first impressions of LEGO's Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set?
What are your thoughts about the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set price?