Jupiter has announced yet another Picross game in its ever expanding repetoire: Picross S Namco Legendary Edition. Oh, and it's launching on the Switch eShop this month on 30th May, 2024 for $10.99 / €10,99 / £9.89.

We don't need to tell you what Picross is all about at this point, but following the release of Picross S Mega Drive & Master System back in 2021, this latest entry sees a total of 30 games from Namco's history included.

Which games, exactly? These ones:

Galaxian

Pac-Man

Xevious

Mappy

Galaga

Dig Dug

Warplane

The Tower of Druaga

Battle City

Pac-Land

Star Luster

Dig Dug II

Mystery Tower

The Adventure of Valkyrie

Sky Kid

Super Xevious Mystery of Gump

Mappy-Land

Metro-Cross

Dragon Buster

Youkai Douchuki

The Quest of Ki

Sangokushi Chugen No Hasha

Final Lap

The Genji And The Heike Clans

Wagan Land

Rolling Thunder

Dragon Spirit

Splatter House Wanpaku Graffiti

Wagan Land 2

Wagan Land 3

Familiar modes will be included in the game, such as Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross, with 150 puzzles featured in both Picross and Mega Picross.

What do you make of this one? Interested in picking it up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment in the usual place.