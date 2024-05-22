Picross S Namco Legendary Edition 1
Image: Jupiter

Jupiter has announced yet another Picross game in its ever expanding repetoire: Picross S Namco Legendary Edition. Oh, and it's launching on the Switch eShop this month on 30th May, 2024 for $10.99 / €10,99 / £9.89.

We don't need to tell you what Picross is all about at this point, but following the release of Picross S Mega Drive & Master System back in 2021, this latest entry sees a total of 30 games from Namco's history included.

Which games, exactly? These ones:

  • Galaxian
  • Pac-Man
  • Xevious
  • Mappy
  • Galaga
  • Dig Dug
  • Warplane
  • The Tower of Druaga
  • Battle City
  • Pac-Land
  • Star Luster
  • Dig Dug II
  • Mystery Tower
  • The Adventure of Valkyrie
  • Sky Kid
  • Super Xevious Mystery of Gump
  • Mappy-Land
  • Metro-Cross
  • Dragon Buster
  • Youkai Douchuki
  • The Quest of Ki
  • Sangokushi Chugen No Hasha
  • Final Lap
  • The Genji And The Heike Clans
  • Wagan Land
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Dragon Spirit
  • Splatter House Wanpaku Graffiti
  • Wagan Land 2
  • Wagan Land 3
Familiar modes will be included in the game, such as Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross, with 150 puzzles featured in both Picross and Mega Picross.

