Jupiter has announced yet another Picross game in its ever expanding repetoire: Picross S Namco Legendary Edition. Oh, and it's launching on the Switch eShop this month on 30th May, 2024 for $10.99 / €10,99 / £9.89.
We don't need to tell you what Picross is all about at this point, but following the release of Picross S Mega Drive & Master System back in 2021, this latest entry sees a total of 30 games from Namco's history included.
Which games, exactly? These ones:
- Galaxian
- Pac-Man
- Xevious
- Mappy
- Galaga
- Dig Dug
- Warplane
- The Tower of Druaga
- Battle City
- Pac-Land
- Star Luster
- Dig Dug II
- Mystery Tower
- The Adventure of Valkyrie
- Sky Kid
- Super Xevious Mystery of Gump
- Mappy-Land
- Metro-Cross
- Dragon Buster
- Youkai Douchuki
- The Quest of Ki
- Sangokushi Chugen No Hasha
- Final Lap
- The Genji And The Heike Clans
- Wagan Land
- Rolling Thunder
- Dragon Spirit
- Splatter House Wanpaku Graffiti
- Wagan Land 2
- Wagan Land 3
Familiar modes will be included in the game, such as Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross, with 150 puzzles featured in both Picross and Mega Picross.
What do you make of this one? Interested in picking it up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment in the usual place.
Comments 12
I've never played Picross as I'm not much of a puzzle guy and don't know that it would be for me, but there's a million of these things, so they must be pretty popular. I was always curious about the Zelda Picross on 3DS you could get by redeeming Club Nintendo Points--if nothing else, to see Twilight Princess assets running in a 3DS game, but I never got it. I guess it would be impossible now that the eShop is shut down, even if someone had an unreleased code.
All these different crossovers with other companies make me wonder, though: is Picross a Nintendo-owned thing? Or is it just a generic thing that doesn't really have a copyright holder like sudoku or something? I'm just curious whether Nintendo had a hand in the SEGA and Namco ones. And I feel like there are a lot of other ones on the eShop that use the Picross moniker. So like, who makes these?
I love Pac-Man, so anything with my circular yellow homie piques my interest. But the only puzzle games that have ever really grabbed me are Tetris and Dr. Mario, which both get pretty frantic and also have a multiplayer element. I don't know if something slow and methodical like this would captivate me. Is there, like... a definitive Picross game to start with? Is- is there a... like, a... tier list of best Picross games? D-Do they have varying Metacritic scores? Someone help me understand. 😂
@Not_Soos Picross is easily one of the most chill puzzle games out there. No frantic block placing, just relaxing logic puzzles.
I love this stuff. Sega one was great. I wish another Nintendo based one from Jupiter came out, and not as a freemium game.
So stoked. The MD/Master System one was my favorite themed Picross games. Unless reviewers report their Switch’s exploding upon booting this up, i’ll buy it.
@Not_Soos : Picross is a Nintendo IP/trademark, but the game itself (nonograms) is public domain/generic, like sudoku, crosswords etc., hence why you'll also find plenty of knock-offs in the eShop (I call them knock-offs as most of them are named very similarly to "Picross").
The developer, Jupiter, is independent from Nintendo, but they almost exclusively develop for them.
There were also Pokémon and Sanrio (Hello Kitty and Friends) Picross games on 3DS, and it's a little surprising that they have yet to surface on the Switch, especially after they had recently brought over the generic 3DS instalments.
I love Picross but will only buy these crossover ones. And yet this one seems relatively uncompelling. Probably on a sale.
I'm 20 hours into a different Jupiter Picross game so I don't need a new game immediately, but Ill add it to the 'ol wishlist for when I run out of puzzles.
And finally! A Picross game to get excited about (after the Sega crossover, and the Zelda/Pokémon/Sanrio crossovers on 3DS back in the day). Weirdly enough, I'm not terribly familiar with most of Namco's vintage IP, but I'll grab this for Pac-Man, if nothing else.
This looks great! I loved the Sega version so I’ll probably pick this one up at some point. I find Picross more fun when it’s partnered with another company like this.
I'm not all that deep into Namco except for Ridge Racer, but the Sega Picross game was so good that I'm 100% in for this day one.
This is perfect timing. I just watched through Tim Rogers essay on Pac-Man, he talked a lot about classic Namco titles. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPzVlTgZoCg
Also Picross rocks.
So, I'm probably gonna get it anyway since I'm a big Picross nut, but looking at that list, it shows me just how... thin... the Namco Bandai library is when you strip away the licensed IPs like Gundam, Dragon Ball, and One Piece. Which is a shame for a company boasting Pac-Man, Tales of, and Galaga (look, I like Galaga, okay?). I'm happy they found something they're good at, leveraging popular anime into at least decent games, but... I dunno. For a company so ubiquitous with the games industry, there's so little that's their own, it feels like.
