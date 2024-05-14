Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

We're fast approaching the release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for the Switch, and in the leadup to this release, Nintendo's New York store in America has announced a special launch event.

Between 11 am and 2pm on May 25th, 2024, fans will be able to celebrate the game's launch. There'll even be a special appearance (yes, it's Mario). Nintendo's mascot will also be appearing at the store on launch day. Here's the full rundown, via the official announcement on social media:





Join us at



Mario will be making appearances from 9am - 11am on Thursday 05/23 to celebrate the launch! Are you ready to open the door to your adventure?Join us at #NintendoNYC from 11am - 2pm on Saturday 05/25 to celebrate the release of #PaperMarioTheThousandYearDoor Mario will be making appearances from 9am - 11am on Thursday 05/23 to celebrate the launch! pic.twitter.com/7IAosiA4Fq May 13, 2024

Ahead of the game's launch on the 23rd, Nintendo has been sharing all sorts of footage including some new trailers. One of the latest clips shows off the "Partner Ring" - allowing you to quickly cycle through partners and access certain abilities immediately.

When this classic GameCube RPG classic does return, you can look forward to updated graphics, gameplay and additions, and some other additional improvements. Find out more about it in our hands on here on Nintendo Life: