Nintendo of Canada has announced it will be celebrating the upcoming launch of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on the Switch by partnering with a bunch of streamers for the launch of the game.

According to an official post on the Nintendo website, the lineup of streamers includes TeaWithMandy, Le Jeu C'est Sérieux, and Thedragonfeeney. Here's the full rundown, with the streams going live next weekend:

"Watch as some of your favourite Twitch stars journey through a colourful world of paper to collect the Crystal Stars before the nefarious X-Nauts do."

TeaWithMandy (@TeaWithMandy)

Sponsored stream: Friday, May 24, 4:00 am - 6:00 am EST

Full stream time: 2:00 am - 6:00 am EST

TeaWithMandy primarily focuses on playing a variety of single-player games and loves nothing more than to immerse herself and her community, the Cutea Club, in the most beautiful experiences that the gaming world has to offer.

Le Jeu C'est Sérieux (@JeuSerieux)

Sponsored stream: Saturday, May 25, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm EST

Le Jeu C'est Sérieux is a duo of video game enthusiasts made up of Guiz and Laurent. Nostalgia is a recurring theme for these partners in crime, specifically Guiz with his huge collection of NES games, while Laurent collects VHS recordings in search of artifacts of the video game past. They have shared their love of video games for over 10 years, both on YouTube and Twitch.

Thedragonfeeney (@thedragonfeeney)

Sponsored stream: Sunday, May 26, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm EST

Full stream time: 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm EST