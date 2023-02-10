Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo launched the long-rumoured Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance Switch Online libraries earlier this week. As usual, it seems Japan's offerings are slightly different.

In the Japanese versions of these apps, the Game Boy application has swapped out Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare with the 1989 release Yakuman (Mahjong). This title was originally a launch title for the system and was never made available outside of Japan.

It seems unlikely this one will make its way across to the western version of the app, given its history - so you'll need to have access to a Japanese account to download the Japan app. Beyond Yakuman, Japan is also getting some other games in the near future on both the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance services.

The Japan-only 1992 action RPG Kaeru no Tame ni Kane wa Naru (The Frog For Whom The Bell Tolls), has been confirmed for Game Boy, and for the GBA, there'll be not one but two Fire Emblem titles released - The Blazing Blade and The Binding Blade (another Japan exclusive).

Apart from this, everything else in the launch lineup is the same as the west. You can see what we got in the following link: