The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger Studio, 9th May, $24.99) - A peaceful catnap turns into a whimsical journey as you take the role of a curious kitten on an adorable adventure to find your way back home. There’s plenty to do along the way: explore the vibrant city, complete quests, lend a helping paw to other animals in hairy situations and make friends with chatty strays. You can also wear over 40 delightful hats while causing a total ruckus in a bite-sized open-world playground filled with surprises. - Read our Little Kitty, Big City review

ANIMAL WELL (Bigmode, 9th May, $22.49) - In this atmospheric pixelated world, you’ll search for treasures as you gradually uncover a dense environment. Many interesting creatures live here, but some might be hostile, so stay alert. Any items you’ve picked up can be used in several ways, like making a quick getaway or even having friendly creatures help you out in a pinch. There’s a lot to uncover, so get crafty with your items and see what you find. Where you go is entirely up to you. - Read our ANIMAL WELL review

Switch eShop - New Releases

1000xRESIST (Fellow Traveller, 9th May, $19.99) - 1000xRESIST is a thrilling sci-fi adventure. 1000 years in the future, humanity is all but extinguished and a disease spread by an alien occupation keeps the survivors underground. You are Watcher. You dutifully fulfil your purpose in service of the ALLMOTHER, until the day you learn a shocking secret that changes everything.

Amelia’s Diner (Kistler Studios, 3rd May, $4.99) - Amelia's Diner is a restaurant simulation arcade game. You are the owner of a small restaurant und welcome hungry customers. Fullfill their orders and make them happy with various delicious foods like burger, sandwiched, donuts and softdrinks. Solve different levels with progressive difficulty or unlock the endless shift mode. Earn coins and decorate your diner with different floor tiles, plants and tablet sets.

Animals drop (Zakym, 9th May, $3.20) - In Animals Drop, your task is to strategically pair up adorable animals of the same kind to prevent them from jumping out of the box. With each successful match, you'll create new animal. Let's create big elephants!

Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA (HAMSTER, 2nd May, $7.99) - "RASTAN SAGA" is an action game released by TAITO in 1987. Control the main character, Rastan the thief, and defeat the rampaging dragon in return for the kingdom of Ceim’s treasures! Jump and slash with your sword to advance through the stages, taking advantage of weapons, armour, and items along the way.

Athenian Rhapsody (Top Hat Studios, 14th May, $14.99) - Athenian Rhapsody is a super-fresh, one-of-a-kind comedy RPG in which you'll explore the World of Athens! Your goal is to build your very own Rhapsody - the story of you (the player) and your epic tale in this world. You'll be faced with many challenges, and you'll have to fight (or hug) your way through the world by either battling, or awkwardly trying to make friends with your opponents through esoteric knowledge, abstract jokes, memory games, and other strange and funny interactions. If you want more of the meat'n'cheese, well feast your eyes upon these rather dry descriptions, written by someone who's probably a little bit boring: - 16 Potential party members for you to interact with! - Each of these characters has a bold personality, and a large amount of depth for you to discover. You can choose to adventure with whoever you'd like! There truly is a favorite for everyone to bond with, I promise. - Tons of enemies for you to FIGHT or BEFRIEND!

Battle Minesweeper Online (Blacksmith DoubleCircle, 9th May, $3.99) - Battle Minesweeper Online is a real-time online battle game that you can easily enjoy. Recognition, logical thinking, judgment, reaction speed, and luck are tested.

Beach Girls 2: Sports in Bikini (Red Fables, 2nd May, $11.99) - Immerse yourself in a unique experience where each response will reveal not only her personality but also the intriguing characteristics linked to her favorite sport. In this exciting game, each question is designed to unravel the curiosities of sports and allow you to get to know these girls in a completely new way.

Biomutant (THQ Nordic, 14th May, $39.99) - BIOMUTANT® is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?

Blood Lines : Magicians’ Chase2 (PLiCy, 3rd May, $11.99) - Layka Graves and her allies take on the vampire's Mysterious Castle! Inheriting the mantle of her Vampire Hunter father, Layka accepts a mission to investigate the Mysterious Castle, alongside her maid Shijo Sakura. Along the way, they encounter Miretta, a priest from the Church, and Geed, a mysterious boy with vampire powers. Will they be able to defeat the Vampire Lord and restore peace?

Braid: Anniversary Edition (Thekla, 14th May, $19.99) - Control the flow of time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of the indie classic "Braid," featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary. Travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive Princess. Along the way you'll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you. This Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer contains fully repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects and extensive audio commentary.

Bruce and Box (Takahiro Miyazawa, 2nd May, $5.20) - "Tonight I lost a bet and everything was taken...even my clothes..." All he has is a cardboard box he finds on the street. What is waiting for the naked man on his journey to home!? The ultimate immersive action game played in the same style as the main character!

Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms (Artifex Mundi, 9th May, $14.99) - Long ago, the twin kingdoms destroyed each other in war. The White Kingdom was rebuilt with magic, but the Black Kingdom is still cursed - dark clouds envelop the sky, and dangerous vines destroy fields and houses. The noble Queen Mariette in the White Castle looks after her own subjects, but also supports the suffering inhabitants of the dark land. During your dangerous journey you will meet the inhabitants of both the White and Black Kingdoms. It won't be immediately clear who is really trustworthy. The boundaries between good and evil, magic and technology, and black and white will begin to blur, and the fate of the two kingdoms - and your son's life - will be in your hands.

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (Playtonic Friends, 9th May, $14.99) - With the credits that you earn, you can shop, game and pay your bills on time. Rogue workers may try to entice you into betraying your beloved employer, but we know you'll give 110%. Experience a linear dystopian narrative, in which you will work as a Lab Technician for a corporately-owned state. Your job is to organise a mysterious collection of genetic samples and remain a model employee, in spite of the rebellious rogue workers that are trying to recruit you. The glorious CorpoNation is counting on you to work diligently and put your money back into the economy. - Read our CorpoNation: The Sorting Process review

Crab Digger Tropical Island (404, 12th May, $5.99) - Crab Digger - an exciting arcade game with RPG elements that takes you to the center of a tropical island, where you control a funny crab. Your task is to break all the blocks on the level and move on to set new records. The game offers you the opportunity to compete with other players, track your place in the online high score table. And don't forget to collect coins, because thanks to them you can improve the damage and durability of your pickaxe! Personalize your crab by purchasing hats from the store. Unlock new locations where you will find new types of blocks and decorations. Crab Digger is a game that promises to captivate you with its enjoyable gameplay, exciting moments and the unique atmosphere of a tropical island. Spend time with pleasure pumping your crab and reaching new heights!

Culinary Cooking Master Simulator (DEZVOLT, 11th May, $12.99) - Welcome to the Culinary Cooking Master Simulator, where you embark on a delicious journey to become the ultimate culinary masterchef! Whether you're a seasoned home cook or a complete beginner, this game offers an immersive experience that lets you hone your cooking skills, experiment with diverse ingredients, and create mouthwatering dishes from around the world.

Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle (NAISU, 9th May, $4.99) - The most atmospheric jigsaw puzzle game ever has come back! - 24 different jigsaw puzzles to complete - Each puzzle with 12, 24, 48, 96, 192 and 384 pieces - Save/load progress! - Highly replayable, hours of gameplay - The most atmospheric game of its genre - Two alternative evil voices, male/female for commentary - Optional against time and no-cheat game modes - Great soundtrack and effects - Gallery for completed portraits - Different backgrounds

EGGCONSOLE WANDERERS FROM Ys PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 9th May, $6.49) - This is an action RPG released in Japan by Nihon Falcom in 1989. The subtitle 'WANDERERS FROM Ys' marks this installment as an ambitious project that incorporates new elements. The perspective has shifted from a 'half-top view' to a 'side view,' and the method of attack has changed from physical collisions to swinging a sword, allowing for a variety of actions. Furthermore, magic serves merely as a complement to combat and the outcome of battles relies on the player's skill. Adol's growth can be seen as a testament to one's own improvement.

Free Lives Collection (Devolver Digital, 1st May, $39.99) - This bundle includes three amazing games from developer Free Lives: Broforce, Cricket Through the Ages, and Terra Ni

Gearhead Karting Simulator – Mechanic & Racing (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 9th May, $11.99) - Forget casual kart racing! Gearhead Karting throws you into a world of high-octane competition where you're not just a driver, you're a builder and a mechanic too

Gift (Bushiroad, 9th May, $24.99) - An old man wakes up and finds himself on a luxury cruise ship. He encounters passengers that he feels nostalgic about for various reasons as he attempts to escape from the sinking ship. This is an action game in which the player aims to escape from a giant ship before it sinks into the sea. The tilt and water level of the ship are constantly changing, so the situation varies dramatically even in the same location depending on the timing. The gimmicks scattered throughout the ship also act very differently depending on the tilt and water level. The player needs to make strategic use of these changes to construct an escape route. Sometimes it is necessary to solve puzzles, and other times it is necessary to make skillful use of the character’s actions. And in the end… A very precious encounter is awaiting the old man.

Hand in Hand (OverGamez, 11th May, $12.00) - Hand In Hand is a 2D split screen puzzle platformer, where the player can control two characters at once, or two players can play in co-op mode on one device. Two soulmates live in a fairytale world. But when evil came to their world, they lost each other. Now both of them need to head towards each other, facing many difficulties and dangers along the way. And only by finding a fragile connection between one another and going hand in hand will they be able to defeat evil and meet again. It's a story about how we can help one another even when you're apart, and be far from one another even when you're nearby. It's a story about the importance of relationships and mutual support. But every story has an even deeper meaning...

Hotel Hustle (RedDeer, 10th May, $10.99) - Welcome to the most bustling place in the world. Important notice: no, you can’t hide the bell from the guests. Yes, they will keep ringing it. Your role here will be to take care of the hotel and attend to guests and all their needs for the duration of their stay. CLEAN, PREPARE, AND SERVE - SERVICE, I MEAN SERVICE Before the guests arrive you’ll need to tidy up and prepare their rooms. Look at your to-do list, take all the necessary equipment from the trolley and get rid of the mess. To answer incoming questions: yes, the guests will complain if they see but a crumb on their carpet. Time is money. Delivering the guests’ special requests - like luxurious sheets or delicious sushi - need to be completed in a specific amount of time for you to receive your entire monetary bonus.

Imagine Earth (Serious Brothers, 9th May, $24.99) - Imagine Earth is a strategy builder sim and a planet simulator. You can build your own global civilizations, develop trade and infrastructure to let it thrive and prosper. The challenge to research renewable energy sources and sustainable production lines to lower emissions and avoid global warming, increasing disasters, melting polar caps and rising sea levels.

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack (Warm Kitten, 4th May, $19.99) - Do you accept responsibility for Kloot's education in the modern world? If you really want to cure that cat allergy, you're gonna have to do some serious travelling. . . Julia has a feeling that something ain't right. . . Surely there are bigger problems than a broken helmet when braving the final frontier? Should you get stuck, you can always ask Daela for a hint (it's OK - she won't tell anyone).

Kinduo 2 – Frostbite (Ratalaika Games, 10th May, $4.99) - Kinduo 2 is a local co-op game where two elemental friends with unique abilities need to help each other to overcome obstacles! Create blocks of ice, burn or melt things, and combine your skills to create plants in this cute and colorful co-op game! Each character has their unique skill which makes the game more challenging and fun.

King Of Pyramid Thieves (Artem Kritinin, 8th May, $3.99) The aim is to loot valuable gold and priceless gems from an enigmatic Egyptian Pyramid, guarded by the infuriated Pharaoh. With over 70 intricate levels to navigate, you will face numerous challenges and unravel ancient secrets in your quest to reign supreme.

Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior (Quantic Dream, 14th May, $24.99) - After half a millennium of peace, a new danger hangs over Antala. Its fate depends on you, Imë, Lysfanga of the New Kingdom, protector of the realm. The ancient cities, previously locked in time, are now free again, and an old evil has escaped, threatening the peace. But you won’t be alone. Gifted with temporal powers from the Goddess of Time herself, something no other Lysfanga has had before, you have the ability to rewind time in combat to summon clones of your past-selves to help you. Master your power to become legion, and crush hordes of the escaped demons, known as the Raxes. With your army of past-selves, progress through the ancient cities to extend your arsenal of weapons and learn new spells, preparing for the much greater threat ahead...

Mars Farming 2034 (DEMENCI, 13th May, $9.99) - Welcome to the red frontier! In "Mars Farming 2034," you are tasked with transforming the harsh Martian landscape into a thriving agricultural haven. This low-poly style simulation game invites you to master the art of extraterrestrial farming where every crop counts and every harvest takes you one step closer to self-sustainability on a new planet.

MergeZ (Entity3, 11th May, $0.99) - Defend against an onslaught of zombies in MergeZ Merge guns together to create new upgraded weapons Arm your soldier and take out the zombie swarms.

Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 (HUNTERS, 9th May, $2.30) - Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 is a 2D side-scrolling action game. Explore a dream world inhabited by various creatures. You can transform yourself into a cat, a rabbit, a penguin, a dog, and many other animals. Clear all the stages to complete the big picture.

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (Idea Factory International, 14th May, $49.99) - In a world of powerful rival Game Makers... Within the Game Maker world, in order to acquire Shares, Game Makers have started to wage a battle for supremacy. And so, a new Game Maker steps into the fray, attempting to endure the battle for survival in Gamindustri. Play as the main protag, Older Nep, and grow a previously defunct gaming studio to success. Building a game studio requires strong developers, cutting-edge video games, and the expansion of your market. Choose wisely and become the biggest game studio of the year!

Oniko Kororin Game (Clappers, 9th May, $2.00) - Roll the onigiri around, pile them up high, or make them bigger, and pass through various gimmicks to avoid red marks (!?). Rolling, stacking, and enlarging the onigiri, you can get the “Legendary Shake” to avoid a red mark!

Plantabi: Little Garden (Adrian Corpuz, 2nd May, $6.99) - Enjoy the laid-back atmosphere as you care for your leafy companions in your own little garden. And the fun doesn't end there – you can unlock and collect more items to enhance your cosy space, adding an extra touch of charm! Expand your collection by assisting the shop owner in completing orders and unlocking a wider range of plants to care for in Plantabi! Forge a unique bond with a fellow plant-collecting buddy who hails from a different planet and, together, unlock a diverse range of plants not seen in the shop!

Pummel Party (Rebuilt Games, 9th May, $14.99) - Pummel friends or AI using a wide array of absurd items in the board mode and compete to destroy friendships in the entertaining collection of minigames. Play how you want. Pummel Party allows 1 to 8 players to compete both online or locally on the same screen. Whether it's online, or in person, it's all the same friendship ruining fun.

Puzzlerio (Bearded Ants, 7th May, $2.00) - In Puzzlerio, create factories in over 50 levels to transport your precious ore from point A to point B. Along the way, you might have to refine the ore into bars, build inserters to move ore between different tracks, create tunnels to move ore underground and avoid collisions with you other tracks and more.

QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ (Sekai Games, 10th May, $19.99) - “Machina” is the world’s first android to pass the Turing Test. She’s attracted worldwide attention for her human-like qualities though there’s still some part of her that is not fully complete which shows that she still has room to grow. Incidentally, she is also dressed like a maid. At the suggestion of his colleague, Dr. Hiro Koshino ends up taking Machina home and has her work as a maid. As Machina continues to learn and grow through her interactions with Hiro, he also begins to develop certain feelings towards her… An android heroine and the genius hermit. This is a story of pure love where the two learn to grow together, overcome fate and find happiness.

Rainbow Cotton (ININ Games, 9th May, $19.99) - Relive the witchy classic, for Rainbow Cotton has returned. Cotton, the legendary witch is back, and this time in 3D! Get ready for this formerly Japanese exclusive cute ‘em up gem to be “reconjured”. ININ and Success have teamed up once again to bring you a massively improved - and for the first time worldwide - re-release of Rainbow Cotton. Originally released in 2000 on Sega's Dreamcast, Rainbow Cotton takes you on an arcade-inspired journey through a number of fantastically designed, enchanting stages: from a cozy moonlit town draped in Christmas lights, through a mysterious sunken forest, all the way to a magical castle above the clouds. - Read our Rainbow Cotton review

Roman City Tycoon (SimulaMaker, 11th May, $9.99) - Craft your empire. Establish your settlement amidst sprawling landscapes, where forests whisper secrets and quarries yield treasures untold. Embrace the art of cultivation, nurturing livestock, harvesting crops, and crafting fine wines to nourish and sustain your populace. Elevate your structures, weaving a tapestry of architectural marvels, while aqueducts weave threads of life-giving water through your burgeoning domain. Welcome denizens from all walks of life, from artisans to carpenters, or mold them into formidable legions to safeguard your realm against the barbarian tide as towers and walls rise to defend your burgeoning city.

Simply Snakes (Entity3, 4th May, $0.99) - Control a slithery snake and grow it as long a you can! Pass through gates to increase your size. Dodge the other snakes or try to take them out and chomp on the remains. Compete to be the king cobra!

Smack (Sabec, 2nd May, $9.99) - Step into the retro world of "Smack," where you'll face off against a swarm of tiny cube monsters inside a simulated arcade cabinet. Your job? Slam them down before they take over!

Spirit Swap - ココロシャッフル - (CyberStep, 2nd May, $19.90) - "Spirit Swap - ココロシャッフル -" is a novel game where the protagonist, Ren, collides with Yukine, who falls from above., resulting in their hearts and bodies mixed. Together, they unravel the mysteries od the two souls intertwined. A Bishojo Game released in 2017 under the "NoirSoft" brand has been reworked for the "PandaShojo" platform for players around the world to enjoy.

Spot the Odd! (MASK, 9th May, $3.99) - Among a plethora of icons, one sneaks in that just doesn't match. Finding the odd one out within the time limit turns this into a fun brain activity that’s easy to get into.

Summer Games Challenge (TREVA, 9th May, $19.99) - Get off the sofa and onto the winner's podium - participate in the action-packed summer games! Competitions in swimming, shooting, light and heavy athletics are on the agenda. Demonstrate team spirit and push yourself to peak sporting performance!

The Land Beneath Us (Plug In Digital, 13th May, $14.99) - Use powerful skill combos and stylish weaponry to battle your way through the Underworld known as Annwn. Enjoy challenging dynamic encounters and discover the mysteries of this mythological world. Forged by The Creator, the Ultimate Soul Harvester (U. S. H) is crafted to gather Souls. Now armed with Soul-Technology, its mission is one of redemption. Explore The Underworld, engage, barter, or confront characters. Learn from their tales to shape your unique path. Overcome enemies with powerful abilities, executing customizable movement combinations. Plan strategically through short, action-packed levels to maximize hits on creatures!

The Purge Club ～救済！粛清サークル～ (CyberStep, 2nd May, $19.90) - "The Purge Club ～救済！粛清サークル～" is a visual novel game in a slapstick school where the protagonist, Hideaki Miyauchi joins the same club as the timid heroine to help her and grow together. A Bishojo Game released in 2014 under the "Swan eye" brand has been reworked for the "PandaShojo" platform for players around the world to enjoy.

There’s No Dinosaurs (Error300 Games, 30th Apr, $7.42) - Feel like joining us in a theme park? Or maybe a museum? An office? There's No Dinosaurs offers a variety of different locations to look over and we'll be happy if you join us in our search - even if we don't expect it to be very effective, considering the dinosaurs do not exist

Vampire: Darkness Falls (Ultimate Games, 9th May, $4.99) - Step into the hidden depths of modern society where vampires govern the night in "Darkness Falls," an immersive blend of visual novel and decision making game. Navigate a world where the supernatural lives beside the ordinary, a world that only comes alive once the sun sets.

Yacht Haven Tycoon: Marina Port Parking Simulator (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 3rd May, $11.99) - Experience the Thrills of Coastal Entrepreneurship in "Yacht Haven Tycoon: Marina Port Parking Simulator"! Dive into the captivating world of maritime management, begin your journey from a humble dock and transform it into a luxurious haven for elite yachts. As the captain of your destiny, embrace the challenges and triumphs of building and running a thriving port empire.

Zombie Survival: The Walking Pandemic (Aldora Games, 6th May, $4.99) - In a world ravaged by a relentless zombie pandemic, civilization as we knew it has collapsed and the few remaining survivors are trapped in an existence fraught with constant danger. In this apocalyptic scenario, a group of 6 strangers with diverse abilities and pasts are forced to join forces. These survivors, from a young doctor to a hardened ex-military man, find some hope in each other's company as they make their way through ruined cities and desolate landscapes.

What will you be downloading this week? Little Kitty, Big City Animal Well 1000xRESIST Amelia's Diner Animals drop Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA Athenian Rhapsody Battle Minesweeper Online Beach Girls 2: Sports in Bikini Biomutant Blood Lines : Magicians' Chase2 Braid: Anniversary Edition Bruce and Box Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms CorpoNation: The Sorting Process Crab Digger TROPICAL ISLAND Culinary Cooking Master Simulator Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle EGGCONSOLE WANDERERS FROM Ys PC-8801mkIISR Free Lives Collection Gearhead Karting Simulator - Mechanic & Racing Gift Hand in Hand Hotel Hustle Imagine Earth Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack Kinduo 2 - Frostbite King Of Pyramid Thieves Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior Mars Farming 2034 MergeZ Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Oniko Kororin Game Plantabi: Little Garden Pummel Party Puzzlerio QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ Rainbow Cotton Roman City Tycoon Simply Snakes Smack Spirit Swap - ココロシャッフル - Spot the Odd! Summer Games Challenge The Land Beneath Us The Purge Club ～救済！粛清サークル～ There's No Dinosaurs Vampire: Darkness Falls Yacht Haven Tycoon: Marina Port Parking Simulator Zombie Survival: The Walking Pandemic Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (27 votes) Little Kitty, Big City 15 % Animal Well 33 % 1000xRESIST 0% Amelia's Diner 0% Animals drop 0% Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA 4 % Athenian Rhapsody 0% Battle Minesweeper Online 0% Beach Girls 2: Sports in Bikini 0% Biomutant 11 % Blood Lines : Magicians' Chase2 0% Braid: Anniversary Edition 11 % Bruce and Box 0% Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms 0% CorpoNation: The Sorting Process 0% Crab Digger TROPICAL ISLAND 0% Culinary Cooking Master Simulator 0% Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle 0% EGGCONSOLE WANDERERS FROM Ys PC-8801mkIISR 4 % Free Lives Collection 0% Gearhead Karting Simulator - Mechanic & Racing 0% Gift 0% Hand in Hand 0% Hotel Hustle 0% Imagine Earth 0% Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack 0% Kinduo 2 - Frostbite 0% King Of Pyramid Thieves 0% Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior 0% Mars Farming 2034 0% MergeZ 0% Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 0% Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution 4 % Oniko Kororin Game 0% Plantabi: Little Garden 0% Pummel Party 0% Puzzlerio 0% QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ 0% Rainbow Cotton 4 % Roman City Tycoon 0% Simply Snakes 0% Smack 0% Spirit Swap - ココロシャッフル - 0% Spot the Odd! 0% Summer Games Challenge 0% The Land Beneath Us 0% The Purge Club ～救済！粛清サークル～ 0% There's No Dinosaurs 0% Vampire: Darkness Falls 0% Yacht Haven Tycoon: Marina Port Parking Simulator 0% Zombie Survival: The Walking Pandemic 0% Nothing for me this week 15 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!