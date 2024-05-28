Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

To celebrate the launch of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on the Switch last week, Nintendo called on "the paper airplane guy", expert and former world record holder John Collins to teach fans of Mario how to make a paper plane.

All you have to do is download and print out the free paper airplane template and then follow John's steps above to create the ultimate glider.

"Former world record holder and paper plane expert John “The Paper Airplane Guy” Collins has partnered with Nintendo to create a special Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door themed paper airplane, along with a step-by-step video for making your own"

This paper plane, in case you missed it, is inspired by one of Mario's paper transformations in The Thousand-Year Door.

Apart from this, the Switch version also contains "upgraded visuals, new features, and a completely reorchestrated score". You can learn more about this Switch release in our review here on Nintendo Life: