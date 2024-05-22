Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Fans of the Netflix series The Witcher were understandably up in arms when leading star Henry Cavill announced his departure only to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

Alas, it's happening, but judging from the newly-released 'first look' teaser for the upcoming season, our confidence in Hemsworth has been given a slight boost. Granted, we don't see his version of Geralt of Rivia do anything other than turn to the camera in a suitably brooding and manacing manner, but it's a start.

Hemsworth, whose older brother Chris is ever so slightly well known amongst Marvel fans, has acted in the likes of Independence Day: Resurgence, The Expendables 2, and The Hunger Games franchise, while also landing roles in both Neighbours and Home and Away on TV - nice!

Still, Henry Cavill proved incredibly popular during his time on The Witcher, and we're still sad to see him go. He also won't be returning to what is arguably his most recognisable role as Superman, since DC is currently rebooting the DC Universe under the leadership of James Gunn. Gunn is also directing the upcoming Superman movie with David Corenswet starring in the titular role.

Still, Cavill performed what is undoubtedly one of the coolest moves with Mission Impossible: Fallout's 'arm reload', so at least we have that.