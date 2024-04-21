Ahead of production of The Witcher Season 4 starring Liam Hemsworth, Netflix's news website Tudum has officially announced Season 5 will be the "final" season.

These seasons will be shot "back-to-back" and will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's three remaining books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. As previously confirmed, Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as the lead character Geralt after Cavill announced his departure in 2022. Laurence Fishburne (John Wick, The Matrix) will also be joining the cast.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF April 18, 2024

Although The Witcher Netflix series is based on the books, it was still loosely inspired by CD Projekt Red's video games - with the success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt reaching new audiences worldwide. It's gone as far as CDPR actually adding free Netflix-themed DLC to the third game, which arrived on the Switch last July.