Netflix this week has lifted the lid on its new animated Witcher film, Sirens of the Deep. Perhaps what's most exciting about this upcoming project airing in "late 2024" is that it will see the return of Doug Cockle.

If you weren't already aware, Cockle is the famous English voice actor of Geralt, as heard in titles like The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. Sirens of the Deep is based on a short story by Andrzej Sapkowski.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt in The Witcher video game series, will return in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep — coming late 2024!"

As part of this announcement, Netflix has also released a few trailers which you can check out above and below.

This isn't Netflix's first animated Witcher show, having previously released The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in 2021. It's also been busy with live-action adaptations, with Season 3 to be Henry Cavill's last appearance as the character.