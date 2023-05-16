Nintendo has made a rather lovely-looking Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom keychain available as a reward through My Nintendo.

Costing 600 Platinum Points in Europe and 550 Platinum Points in North America (plus postage cost), the keychain comes in at 5cm in diameter and is made from zinc alloy. Best of all, it glows in the dark! For the best effect, Nintendo advises holding it in bright light for a couple of minutes.

It's limited to just one per customer, but we reckon these things are still likely to sell out rather quickly, so be sure to act fast if you want one.

Nintendo also recently released a batch of awesome Game Boy posters through My Nintendo in Europe, and at the time of writing, these are still available for a cool 600 Platinum Points. The UK store has also restocked every Zelda amiibo – perfect for anyone looking to complete their collection: