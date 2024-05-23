Since the final update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate earlier this year, Nintendo has been restocking the game's amiibo.

With this in mind, the my Nintendo Store in the US has apparently had another big restock, and this time you can even get your hands on the Mii Fighters and Pokémon Trainer. Up until now, these were supposedly some of the "rarest" Smash Bros. amiibo.

pic.twitter.com/oYHIVC7gBF More amiibo have been restocked at My Nintendo! Including Mii Fighters and Pokémon Trainer! https://t.co/6sMoO6KgWZ May 22, 2024

Back in March, various retailers including GameStop got amiibo restocks of Charizard, Pikachu and more. Over the UK, Nintendo went all out in April - restocking over 100 amiibo figures, including plenty of Smash figures.

The final amiibo for Smash (Sora from Kingdom Hearts) and last major update for the title was released in February of this year. Since then the game's director Masahiro Sakurai has acknowledged the end of development.