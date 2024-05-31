Super Rare Games has today revealed its physical copies of the 2023 monster-catching RPG Cassette Beasts and they look wonderful.

Releasing on 6th June (and expected to ship in July/August) the physical version comes in both a Standard and Deluxe edition — with varying amounts of bonus goodies depending on which you choose. Both boxed copies include the two Cassette Beasts DLCs, 'Pier of the Unknown' and 'Cosplay Pack' too.

Starting off with the bigger of the two, the Cassette Beasts Deluxe Edition is listed for £67.20 / $71.24. Alongside a physical copy of the game and a swanky clamshell box to keep it in, this edition also includes a hardcover art book, CD soundtrack, iron-on patch, a sticker sheet, game manual, trading cards and a custom Super Rare Games sticker. Nice.





Jump into the world of New Wirral, record awesome monsters with your retro tape and gain their abilities!



Those after something a little smaller might want to check out the Standard Edition for £36 / $38.17. This even throws in a pack of three Cassette Beasts trading cards and an exclusive sticker too, so you're not completely missing out on the bonuses.

