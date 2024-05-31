Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Last year, during the Marvelous Games Showcase, the company revealed it was working on the next major entry in the farming and lifestyle simulation series Story of Seasons.

Now during this year's showcase, the Story of Seasons series manager Hikaru Nakano has provided a development update and another look at the project. The brief video reveals fireworks, a glider, updated natural lighting, and the return of fan-favourite pets.

Here's everything he had to say about this new chapter in the series: