Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Wed 11th Oct, 2023 03:55 BST]:

It seems the PlayStation Blog has lifted the lid on the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. It will apparently be arriving early next year on 2nd February 2024 (thanks, Gematsu).

Original article [Sun 2nd Jul, 2023 02:25 BST]:

If you happen to be a fan of the manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, you might be interested to know a new 2 vs. 2 action arena fighting game is on the way.

Bandai Namco has announced Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will be "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. This reveal comes ahead of the anime's Season 2 launch on 6th July.

"Jujustu Kaisen Cursed Clash features over fifteen characters in high-impact 2 vs. 2 Cursed Technique Battles!"

pic.twitter.com/QBr7NxYAsT Embrace the power of Cursed Energy in high impact 2 vs. 2 battles! Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is coming to #NintendoSwitch July 2, 2023

This Japanese series featuring plenty of action and supernatural themes was originally written and illustrated by Gege Akutami and was serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump. Here's a bit about the series' premise, if you're not familiar with it (via Crunchyroll):

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Any interest in this upcoming anime fighter? Comment below.