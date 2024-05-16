The latest Japanese charts from Famitsu (via Gematsu) are in and this week paints a pretty familiar picture.

Last week's champion, Stellar Blade, takes the trophy once again and stands as the representative of the only non-Switch title in the running. On the flip side, the likes of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! have dropped out of the top ten, leaving Mario Kart 8 Deluxe the chance to speed back onto the podium and take second place.

Endless Ocean: Luminous has managed to stay in the picture for its second week too, pulling in an additional 6,951 sales and taking the bronze. Yes, the numbers are pretty low, but at least Nintendo's underwater adventure is somewhere to be seen on the charts this week (which is more than can be said for the UK equivalent).

Here's your look at this week's chart in full:

[PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 13,033 (80,164) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,652 (5,835,236) [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 6,951 (35,296) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,536 (3,559,654) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,932 (7,765,947) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5,667 (3,521,944) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,469 (3,521,944) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 5,469 (3,521,944) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,058 (5,506,269) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,550 (4,297,178)

As for hardware, you know the drill by now. The Nintendo Switch OLED has dominated the competition, bringing in an additional 35,575 sales and putting it comfortably ahead of Sony's PS5 on 18,166.

Combining the three Switch SKUs this week gives us a total of 47,064 unit sales — not bad considering that we now know the console's successor is a real thing.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 35,575 (7,231,271) PlayStation 5 – 18,166 (4,827,074) Switch Lite – 7,604 (5,841,449) Switch – 3,885 (19,790,275) Xbox Series X – 3,466 (274,587) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,352 (770,755) Xbox Series S – 982 (311,834) PlayStation 4 – 80 (7,925,861)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.