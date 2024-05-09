The latest Japanese Charts are in, and since the region recently celebrated its annual Golden Week holiday, we're covering two weeks' worth of sales from 22nd April to 5th May 2024.
The PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade managed to come out on top with a total of 67,131 sales, while Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on Switch managed to sell 46,729 copies. If you add in the PS5 sales of the game, however, the Rabbit and Bear Studios-developed title shifted 66,163 copies, coming ruddy close to Stellar Blade's total.
Elsewhere, SaGa Emerald Beyond entered the charts at number 6 with a total of 18,434 copies sold, while Sega's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board! followed closely with a total of 17,404 copies sold.
Oh, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still killin' it. Of course.
Here's your look at this week's chart in full:
- [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 67,131 (New)
- [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 46,729 (New)
- [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 28,345 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,089 (5,825,584)
- [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 19,434 (New)
- [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 18,434 (New)
- [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 17,404 (New)
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 17,171 (160,351)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,080 (1,846,076)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,083 (3,516,475)
Hardware this time around is a familiar sight, with the Switch OLED comfortably coming out on top with a total of 72,592 units shifted (remember this is over two weeks), while the PS5 followed with 43,003.
All three Switch SKUs added together yields a total of 100,038.
Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:
- Switch OLED Model – 72,592 (7,195,696)
- PlayStation 5 – 43,033 (4,808,908)
- Switch Lite – 16,247 (5,833,845)
- Switch – 11,199 (19,786,390)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,501 (767,403)
- Xbox Series X – 2,982 (271,121)
- Xbox Series S – 2,353 (310,852)
- PlayStation 4 – 202 (7,925,781)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
I see some good sales number of PS5. 😁
Soon I will get PS5 machine in June 2024. 😊
Nice to see Super Mario Bros Wonder on the list. Such a "wonderful" game it is.
Wow holy crap the fact that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes sold more on Switch than the suppose better version of the game on PS5 is interesting. Really thought that all the Suikoden fans are behind the Sony versions. Goes to show PlayStation's offering of the same game just doesn't attract the Japanese crowd that much anymore. Heck the PS4 version of that game doesn't even make the top 10 either. Oh boy Sony, what happened? Good job for Stellar Blade though, enjoy that top spot for the time being.
Great sales for all the newcomers, especially Stellar Blade and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, love to see it!
Also happy to see Showtime and Wonder still selling well other than the classic 8 Deluxe and Minecraft and, of course, Switch still selling like crazy.
I wonder if endless ocean will be a million seller!
@Serpenterror not surprising at all considering the switch has a 32 million to 5 million advantage over the ps5 in japan...
#Free Stellar Blade
stellar blade numbers for 2 weeks is very disappointing to say the least in japan.. even one week at 67 thousand is much lower then i expected..
@Serpenterror maybe some fans cant afford to buy a ps5 price does matter
@johnedwin But there's the PS4 version though and of all those versions the PS4 one is the cheaper one.
Congrats to stellar blade. I know its PS exclusive but its a darn wonderful game and the devs deserve it just for putting out a bug free game at launch if nothing else. Im massively looking forward to Paper Mario tho. As someone that didnt play it back in the day and has nearly payed over the odds in recent times im exited for it.
I suspect Nlife should take a mulligan on that EC review. I'm still waiting for the physical to play it.
