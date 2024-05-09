The latest Japanese Charts are in, and since the region recently celebrated its annual Golden Week holiday, we're covering two weeks' worth of sales from 22nd April to 5th May 2024.

The PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade managed to come out on top with a total of 67,131 sales, while Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on Switch managed to sell 46,729 copies. If you add in the PS5 sales of the game, however, the Rabbit and Bear Studios-developed title shifted 66,163 copies, coming ruddy close to Stellar Blade's total.

Elsewhere, SaGa Emerald Beyond entered the charts at number 6 with a total of 18,434 copies sold, while Sega's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board! followed closely with a total of 17,404 copies sold.

Oh, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still killin' it. Of course.

Here's your look at this week's chart in full:

[PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 67,131 (New) [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 46,729 (New) [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 28,345 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,089 (5,825,584) [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 19,434 (New) [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 18,434 (New) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 17,404 (New) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 17,171 (160,351) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,080 (1,846,076) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,083 (3,516,475)

Hardware this time around is a familiar sight, with the Switch OLED comfortably coming out on top with a total of 72,592 units shifted (remember this is over two weeks), while the PS5 followed with 43,003.

All three Switch SKUs added together yields a total of 100,038.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 72,592 (7,195,696) PlayStation 5 – 43,033 (4,808,908) Switch Lite – 16,247 (5,833,845) Switch – 11,199 (19,786,390) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,501 (767,403) Xbox Series X – 2,982 (271,121) Xbox Series S – 2,353 (310,852) PlayStation 4 – 202 (7,925,781)

