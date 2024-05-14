In case you somehow missed it, a second Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to cinemas in April 2026 and it likely won't be the only big screen outing to follow the original film's release.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, the movie voice of Mario Chris Pratt mentioned how he could see Nintendo and its partners releasing "lots" of films based on the company's IP over the next decade:

Chris Pratt: "It gets me very excited thinking about the world of Mario and Nintendo in general, I think over the next decade we will be seeing lots of stories coming out of that world. I was thrilled, honored, and blessed to be part of the first one and moving forward I'm open to doing as much and as little as they want from me. I can't say much but I am just as excited as everyone else."

This is admittedly no surprise considering The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a box office hit when it launched in 2023, surpassing the one billion mark globally.

Following the Mario Movie's success, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed he had been working on a live-action Legend of Zelda movie, co-financed by Sony. However, there's no release date or plot details about this one just yet.