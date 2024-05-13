Atlus has announced plans to delist Shin Megami Tensei V and all its DLC from the Switch eShop on 13th June at 23:5pm JST (via Gematsu).

Making a statement on the official Atlus website, the publisher and developer will be replacing the original release — which launched back in November 2021 as a Switch exclusive — with the upcoming expanded version of the game, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, which launches on 14th June 2024.

Here's all of the content that will be removed from the eShop prior to Vengeance's release:

Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition

Downloadable Content Bundle

Return of the True Demon DLC Quest

A Goddess in Training DLC Quest

The Rage of a Queen DLC Quest

The Doctor’s Last Wish DLC Quest

Mitama Dance of Wealth

Mitama Dance of Miracles

Mitama Dance of EXP

Safety Difficulty (Free DLC)

If you already own the original release, you don't need to do anything and you won't lose access, but Atlus hasn't provided any plans on whether you'll be able to upgrade to Vengeance. This expanded release comes with tons of new content, including a brand new story, new demons, and new characters. There's reportedly enough here to double the length of the original game.

We've spent a few hours with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance already, and we're excited to check out all of the new stuff when it lands on 14th June. Plus, if you're heading to Download Festival in the UK, you'll also have a chance to check it out down there: