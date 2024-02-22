Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In addition to the debut trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance shown during Nintendo's Partner Showcase, publisher Sega has provided an extensive look into the new game via a stream on YouTube.

The 'Spotlight' goes over a number of new features players can expect in Vengeance, but if you're like us, then you might be wondering just how long the new content is compared to the original Switch release.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will contain two scenarios that players will be able to choose from at the start. 'Canon of Creation' is the story told in the original Shin Megami Tensei V, while 'Canon of Vengeance' will diverge drastically during the middle and latter portions of the game, providing a completely different ending.

Both scenarios will take around 80 hours to complete, so if you're completely new to the game and want to try out both, you're look at roughly 160 hours in total.

Other new features for Vengeance includes brand new demons, the ability to interact with your demon allies, an auto-battle feature, and more. The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 21st June, 2024.