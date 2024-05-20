Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Atari has announced that NeoSprint, the first 'Sprint' entry since 1987's Championship Sprint (well, technically 1989's Badlands), will be racing onto the Switch eShop next month on 27th June, 2024.

As detailed in the newly released trailer, the game will feature modernised visuals with an updated isometric view of the action. You'll also be able to build and completely customise your own tracks, adding in ramps, jumps, and decorative items across four biomes: forest, desert, winter, and city.

You can play solo against up to eight AI opponents, or gather your family and friends to join in on the fun. Additional modes such as Obstacles Courses and Time Trials will also be available once you've polished off the main Campaign Mode.

Developed by Headless Chicken Games, the team has previously contributed to titles such as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, and Bramble: The Mountain King.

Atari also recently announced Yars Rising, a new Metroidvania based on the classic 2600 title Yars' Revenge, developed by WayForward Technologies. No release date has been announced as of yet, but it's currently scheduled to launch later this year.