Update:

The man himself has now actually responded to IGN's post explaining what exactly he meant by this comment. When it comes to Zelda, the movie director realises it's probably "best to say nothing" as it could get misinterpreted. He even shared a photo of himself alongside a Tears of the Kingdom promotional poster, to seemingly reinforce the fact he's the real deal.





(But judging on these comments, that’s probably gonna happen no matter what... sheesh) Relax guys. I’m one of you. I’ve just learned from a wise man; when it comes to Zelda, best to say nothing as things just get misinterpreted.(But judging on these comments, that’s probably gonna happen no matter what... sheesh) pic.twitter.com/MLUY1560zO May 10, 2024

Original:

Movie director Wes Ball has been doing red carpet events for his new Planet of the Apes movie and sure enough he's getting asked a lot of questions about the anticipated live-action Legend of Zelda project.

While he's open to talking about this anticipated movie, one thing he wasn't keen to reveal during a chat with IGN recently was his favourite game in the series. The brief exchange resulted in an anti-climatic ending where he decided it was best not provide an answer.

Unsurprisingly, this latest response has generated a lot of conversation on social media. One suggestion as to why Wes won't answer this simple question is that it might make people think the upcoming movie is based on a certain entry.

Some other Zelda fans are also worried he hasn't played a Zelda game before, but he has actually mentioned on multiple occasions how he played the series throughout his childhood and adulthood, and he knows just how important the series is to fans around the world.

He actually (kind of) has already answered this question about his favourite game as well. During a recent Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' he referenced The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and also said he was loving the "latest Breath of the Wild".