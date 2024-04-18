Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

In between some Mario games, a new Endless Ocean game is arriving for Switch next month on 2nd May 2024.

While we've already got a decent idea of what to expect from Endless Ocean Luminous, Nintendo has now uploaded an overview trailer - providing an extended look at this upcoming release. The video details the mysterious region known as the Veiled Sea, which changes with every dive.

It also highlights the 30-player online mode, where you can team up with other players and become "dive buddies". You can even share your experience with the special "shared-dive ID" system. One other thing is "limited-time" event dives, where you'll be able to see "unusual sights and creatures".

Nintendo will also be throwing in a free 7-day trial for Switch Online with all purchases of the game.