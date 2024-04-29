Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

If you're a fan of sci-fi and RPGs, then you'll want to keep an eye out for Beyond Galaxyland later this year, because it looks like a doozy.

Created by Chicago-based developer and music producer, Sam Enright, you play as highschooler Doug as he's whisked off to discover an artificial solar system known as 'Galaxyland'. You'll be planet-hopping alonside your adorable gun-toting guinea pig pet Boom Boom and sentient robot Martybot while meeting a plethora of interesting and unique characters.

As for the gameplay, Beyond Galaxyland will feature classic turn-based RPG battles and light puzzle-solving as you explore the many weird and wonderful worlds contained within Galaxyland. We won't lie, it looks and sounds incredible ambitious and we simply can't wait to find out more in the coming weeks and months.

Sam Enright himself commented on the announcement and said “I’m a huge fan of classic turn-based RPGs from the mid and late 1990s, and some of my favourites – such as Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VII –have provided me a galaxy’s worth of inspiration when developing Beyond Galaxyland. I wanted to make a game that felt uniquely cinematic, while being within a familiar genre."

Meanwhile, let's check out the game's key features:

- Interplanetary exploration: From the blizzard-swept planes of Arcos to the tropical jungle ravines of Erros, the neon-buzzing cities of Neo to the arid sand dunes of Xalm, explore a cosmic cluster of unique worlds, each with its own quests, environmental puzzles, and out-of-this-world characters.

- A classic sci-fi adventure: A semi-open 2.5D adventure-RPGin a classic sci-fi fish-out-of-water tale that pays homage to family-friendly adventure and sci-fi movies. Beyond Galaxyland’sstory features laughter, loss, peril and friendship, all dipped in a dazzling layer of neon-tastic pixels.

- Epic boss battles: Encounter 25 epic bosses throughout many extraterrestrial travels, including colossal space dragons, flesh eating flowers, and the all-knowing bionic behemoth that is the Nexus Mind.

- Capture & utilise enemies: Successfully capture the many weird and wonderful creatures encountered on different worlds, each possessing exclusive abilities, and later unleash them during the heat of battle.

We'll update you on a firm release date for Beyond Galaxyland as soon as we hear more.

What are your thoughts on the debut trailer for Beyond Galaxyland? Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.