After a rather lengthy delay this week, we finally have a look at the latest UK charts and would you believe it, the king has returned!

Yes, As it approaches its seventh birthday, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has once again sped into pole position, leaving the competition for dust.

Not to besmirch this achievement, but there isn't a lot going on in the gaming world this week. Hogwarts Legacy snatches up the silver, once again, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder has climbed the ladder and now takes the bronze.

Elsewhere, Princess Peach: Showtime! continues to perform well in the upper reaches of the chart and a surprise speed boost from Sonic Superstars sees the blue blur's latest round out the top ten. Also, notice that EA Sports FC 24 is nowhere to be seen near the top? It's down at 12th this week! That's right folks, it's finally out of the top ten!

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 3 1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 40%, PS5 24%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 11% 7 3 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 5 4 Princess Peach: Showtime! 9 5 Minecraft 8 6 Helldivers II 15 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 10 8 Nintendo Switch Sports 14 9 Grand Theft Auto V 36 10 Sonic Superstars PS5 59%, Xbox Series 18%, Switch 15%, PS4 8% 12 11 WWE 2K24 1 12 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 44%, Switch 27%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 8% 21 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 6 14 Elden Ring 19 15 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 11 16 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 72%, PS4 25%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 1% 25 17 Dragon's Dogma II - 18 Resident Evil 4 30 19 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 20 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

22 21 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 - 23 Diablo IV 27 24 Wreckfest PS5 96%, Switch 3%, Xbox One 0%, PS4 0% 16 25 Tekken 8

26 26 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

40 27 Red Dead Redemption PS4 57%, Switch 43% 32 28 Mario Party Superstars - 29 Street Fighter 6

- 30 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 77%, PS5 17%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 1% 38 31 Super Mario Bros. Odyssey

39 32 South Park: Snow Day!

PS5 47%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 16%, PC 0% - 33

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

- 34

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

20 35

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 48%, PS5 34%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 6% 35 36

Rise of the Ronin

- 37

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PS4 48%, Switch 29%, Xbox Series 23% - 38

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Switch 69%, PS4 22%, Xbox One 9% - 39

Pokémon Violet

- 40

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition





[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.