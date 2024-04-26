After a rather lengthy delay this week, we finally have a look at the latest UK charts and would you believe it, the king has returned!
Yes, As it approaches its seventh birthday, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has once again sped into pole position, leaving the competition for dust.
Not to besmirch this achievement, but there isn't a lot going on in the gaming world this week. Hogwarts Legacy snatches up the silver, once again, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder has climbed the ladder and now takes the bronze.
Elsewhere, Princess Peach: Showtime! continues to perform well in the upper reaches of the chart and a surprise speed boost from Sonic Superstars sees the blue blur's latest round out the top ten. Also, notice that EA Sports FC 24 is nowhere to be seen near the top? It's down at 12th this week! That's right folks, it's finally out of the top ten!
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
3
|1
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
2
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 40%, PS5 24%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 11%
|
7
|3
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
5
|4
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
9
|
5
|
Minecraft
|
8
|
6
|
Helldivers II
|
15
|
7
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
10
|8
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
14
|9
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
36
|10
|
Sonic Superstars
|PS5 59%, Xbox Series 18%, Switch 15%, PS4 8%
|
12
|11
|WWE 2K24
|
1
|12
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 44%, Switch 27%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 8%
|
21
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
6
|14
|
Elden Ring
|
19
|15
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
11
|16
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 72%, PS4 25%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 1%
|
25
|17
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
-
|18
|
Resident Evil 4
|
30
|19
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|20
|
Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack
|
22
|21
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|22
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|23
|Diablo IV
|
27
|24
|Wreckfest
|PS5 96%, Switch 3%, Xbox One 0%, PS4 0%
|
16
|25
|
Tekken 8
|
26
|26
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
40
|27
|
Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 57%, Switch 43%
|
32
|28
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|29
|Street Fighter 6
|
-
|30
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 77%, PS5 17%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 1%
|
38
|31
|Super Mario Bros. Odyssey
|
39
|32
|South Park: Snow Day!
|PS5 47%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 16%, PC 0%
|
-
|33
|
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
-
|34
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
20
|35
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 48%, PS5 34%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 6%
|
35
|36
|Rise of the Ronin
|
-
|37
|
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
|PS4 48%, Switch 29%, Xbox Series 23%
|
-
|38
|
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|Switch 69%, PS4 22%, Xbox One 9%
|
-
|39
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|40
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 10
How are there still people that are just getting this game? It's bonkers! Pretty impressive truly.
Nintendo: "It still prints money. Lets put Mario Kart 8 Super Duper Deluxe on Switch 2.
No need for MK9. Yaaaaay!!!"
This is why we'll never get Nintendo Select releases on Switch...
@JimNorman The stats are wrong for Pokemon Violet, unless I am not aware of the PS5 and Xbox versions.
I had no idea Cyberpunk even released on Switch !!
@dew12333 Ha, something I obviously missed when carrying the data over! Thank you for flagging that 😄
Was there a sale I missed because Sonic Superstars leaping from 36 to 10 is quite impressive.
4 Nintendo games in the top ten and Princess Peach is still performing well, nice.
@Steel76 I can understand the logic behind not releasing MK8D and others as Selects, but what about Mario Tennis, Golf, Strikers, Super Party, and even games like NSMBU and DK:TF? Surely these are old enough, and are no longer selling like hotcakes?
Happy to see Wonder back in third and Showtime still so high in the charts other than the usual suspects!
Like it’s great for Nintendo and Mario kart, but I feel like this game still selling either reflects new switch purchases or the lack of new content from Nintendo.
Also I was like wow 40% hogwarts legacy is on switch and then remembered the delays to release on that console
