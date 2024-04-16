The latest UK Charts are in and it's probably safe to say there's not a whole lot going on at the moment. That said, as it nears its 7th birthday, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to prove its evergreen appeal as it climbs yet another spot to take the bronze medal.

As is the norm at this point, EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy have taken the number 1 and number 2 spot respectively. Whoever said renaming the FIFA franchise was a bad idea..?

Elsewhere, Princess Peach: Showtime! is still doing well at number 5, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remains firm at number 7, and Nintendo Switch Sports sees a huge bump in sales to jump from number 26 to number 10.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 38%, Xbox 28%, PS4 18%, Switch 17% 2 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 50%, PS5 38%, PS4 6%, Xbox 4% 4 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 6 5 Princess Peach: Showtime! 3 6 Elden Ring 7 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 14 8 Helldivers II 10 9 Minecraft 26 10 Nintendo Switch Sports 12 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 80%, PS4 17%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1% 16 12 WWE 2K24 9 13 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 43%, PS5 38%, PS4 13%, Xbox 6% 13 14 Grand Theft Auto V 15 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 30 16 Tekken 8 12 17 Assassin's Creed Mirage 11 18 Football Manager 2024 22 19 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 8 20 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 68%, PS5 23%, PS4 5%, Xbox 4% 24 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 33 22 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 21 23 Batman Arkham Trilogy 19 24 Gran Turismo 7

17 25 Dragon's Dogma II PS5 53%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 16%, PC 0% 32 26 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

40 27 Wreckfest PS5 96%, Switch 4%, PS4 0% - 28 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 29 29 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 52%, PS4 45%, Xbox 3% 34 30 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 28 31 God of War Ragnarok

38 32 Mario Party Superstars



18 33

Atomic Heart

35 34

It Takes Two Switch 55%, PS4 45%, Xbox 0% 23 35

Rise of the Ronin - 36

Sonic Superstars Switch 44%, PS5 43%, Xbox 8%, PS4 5% - 37

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, PS4 0% - 38

Super Mario Odyssey

25 39

South Park: Snow Day! PS5 46%, Switch 36%, Xbox 18% - 40

Red Dead Redemption

PS4 63%, Switch 37%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.