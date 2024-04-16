The latest UK Charts are in and it's probably safe to say there's not a whole lot going on at the moment. That said, as it nears its 7th birthday, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to prove its evergreen appeal as it climbs yet another spot to take the bronze medal.
As is the norm at this point, EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy have taken the number 1 and number 2 spot respectively. Whoever said renaming the FIFA franchise was a bad idea..?
Elsewhere, Princess Peach: Showtime! is still doing well at number 5, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remains firm at number 7, and Nintendo Switch Sports sees a huge bump in sales to jump from number 26 to number 10.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 38%, Xbox 28%, PS4 18%, Switch 17%
|
2
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 50%, PS5 38%, PS4 6%, Xbox 4%
|
4
|3
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|4
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
6
|
5
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
3
|
6
|
Elden Ring
|
7
|
7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
14
|8
|
Helldivers II
|
10
|9
|
Minecraft
|
26
|10
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
12
|11
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 80%, PS4 17%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%
|
16
|12
|
WWE 2K24
|
9
|13
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 43%, PS5 38%, PS4 13%, Xbox 6%
|
13
|14
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
15
|15
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
30
|16
|Tekken 8
|
12
|17
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
11
|18
|
Football Manager 2024
|
22
|19
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
8
|20
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 68%, PS5 23%, PS4 5%, Xbox 4%
|
24
|21
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
33
|22
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
21
|23
|Batman Arkham Trilogy
|
19
|24
|Gran Turismo 7
|
17
|25
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|PS5 53%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 16%, PC 0%
|
32
|26
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
40
|27
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 96%, Switch 4%, PS4 0%
|
-
|28
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
29
|29
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 52%, PS4 45%, Xbox 3%
|
34
|30
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
28
|31
|God of War Ragnarok
|
38
|32
|Mario Party Superstars
|
18
|33
|
Atomic Heart
|
35
|34
|It Takes Two
|Switch 55%, PS4 45%, Xbox 0%
|
23
|35
|Rise of the Ronin
|
-
|36
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 44%, PS5 43%, Xbox 8%, PS4 5%
|
-
|37
|
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
-
|38
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
25
|39
|South Park: Snow Day!
|PS5 46%, Switch 36%, Xbox 18%
|
-
|40
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 63%, Switch 37%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 1
The usual evergreen suspects + Peach. This year feels quiet on all frontiers.
Tap here to load 1 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...