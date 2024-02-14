Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered arrives on the Switch this week and the tech experts at Digital Foundry have already got a video up about the performance and frame rate across each system.

In case you missed it, the Switch version of this remaster runs at a native 1080p and 60 frames per second in docked, and 720p at 60fps in portable mode. Digital Foundry also notes how it did not encounter a single frame rate hiccup, so it really is a silky smooth and "near perfect" experience in terms of performance.

The other versions of the game (on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5) deliver a 4K output at 60fps. However, there is one catch -while the remaster version runs at 60fps on each platform, the classic graphics mode is capped at 30fps (across all platforms). The frame pacing also creates some minor issues here, and while it's still playable it's not optimal.

You can learn about everything else about this trilogy remaster in our review here on Nintendo Life: